Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah State

PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down in-state rival Utah State 38 to 26. The win improves BYU’s record to 4-1 overall on the season, and Utah State drops in the other direction at 1-4. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s third consecutive victory in...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team defeated the Utah State Aggies 38-24 to retain the Old Wagon Wheel with a strong second half performance. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. I desperately wanted to...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Patti Edwards ‘Lights The Y’ Before Utah State-BYU Rivalry Game

PROVO, Utah – Patti Edwards, wife of the late LaVell Edwards, ignited energy into the stadium by lighting “The Y” prior to kickoff between the Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies, at the venue that bears her husband’s name, LaVell...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Upset Alert In Provo As Legas Finds Cobbs To Give Aggies Lead

PROVO, Utah – Brian Cobbs put the Cougar faithful on upset alert with a touchdown grab to give the Aggies a 17-14 lead over No. 19 BYU. Utah State (1-3, 0-1) is looking to end a three game losing streak as they face the No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Who Could Replace Brant Kuithe’s Production For Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY- Loosing a player like tight end Brant Kuithe for the season is not ideal for the Utes, but it’s also not the end of the world. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has put in work on the recruiting front to be able to withstand a P5 schedule. It took a while to reap the results of the effort, but in 2022 Utah is in a place where losing a starter here and there as the season goes on isn’t necessarily going to change the trajectory of their season. With that said, lets take a look at some possible players who could help replace Kuithe’s production.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Old Gold Black

BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics

Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
DURHAM, NC
kslsports.com

Utah Athletics Celebrating 50 Years Of Title IX This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics announced this afternoon the opening of their online auction to benefit Utes with Wings- a program dedicated to supporting women in sports at the University of Utah as part of their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this weekend. Utah Athletics will also be hosting around 500 current and former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, leaders, friends and family at their Fifty Years Forward Banquet on Friday, September 30th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game

PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 7 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
UTAH STATE
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE

