SALT LAKE CITY- Loosing a player like tight end Brant Kuithe for the season is not ideal for the Utes, but it’s also not the end of the world. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has put in work on the recruiting front to be able to withstand a P5 schedule. It took a while to reap the results of the effort, but in 2022 Utah is in a place where losing a starter here and there as the season goes on isn’t necessarily going to change the trajectory of their season. With that said, lets take a look at some possible players who could help replace Kuithe’s production.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO