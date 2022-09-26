Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Utah State
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down in-state rival Utah State 38 to 26. The win improves BYU’s record to 4-1 overall on the season, and Utah State drops in the other direction at 1-4. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s third consecutive victory in...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team defeated the Utah State Aggies 38-24 to retain the Old Wagon Wheel with a strong second half performance. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. I desperately wanted to...
kslsports.com
Patti Edwards ‘Lights The Y’ Before Utah State-BYU Rivalry Game
PROVO, Utah – Patti Edwards, wife of the late LaVell Edwards, ignited energy into the stadium by lighting “The Y” prior to kickoff between the Utah State Aggies and BYU Cougars. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Aggies, at the venue that bears her husband’s name, LaVell...
Some of the best Twitter reaction to the buff ref in the BYU-Utah State game
Referee Christian Watson got plenty of attention during the BYU Cougars-Utah State Aggies football game
kslsports.com
Upset Alert In Provo As Legas Finds Cobbs To Give Aggies Lead
PROVO, Utah – Brian Cobbs put the Cougar faithful on upset alert with a touchdown grab to give the Aggies a 17-14 lead over No. 19 BYU. Utah State (1-3, 0-1) is looking to end a three game losing streak as they face the No. 19 BYU Cougars (3-1) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, September 29.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Makes Funny Hype Video For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will square off against rival Utah State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It might be the last meeting between the two schools for a long time. There are no future matchups in 2023, BYU’s first year in the Big 12 Conference, and beyond.
kslsports.com
Who Could Replace Brant Kuithe’s Production For Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY- Loosing a player like tight end Brant Kuithe for the season is not ideal for the Utes, but it’s also not the end of the world. Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Utah has put in work on the recruiting front to be able to withstand a P5 schedule. It took a while to reap the results of the effort, but in 2022 Utah is in a place where losing a starter here and there as the season goes on isn’t necessarily going to change the trajectory of their season. With that said, lets take a look at some possible players who could help replace Kuithe’s production.
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program was contracted to receive a six-figure lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off, but the South Carolina women's basketball team disputes that number. The program led by first-year head...
Old Gold Black
BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics
Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Celebrating 50 Years Of Title IX This Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics announced this afternoon the opening of their online auction to benefit Utes with Wings- a program dedicated to supporting women in sports at the University of Utah as part of their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this weekend. Utah Athletics will also be hosting around 500 current and former student-athletes, coaches, administrators, leaders, friends and family at their Fifty Years Forward Banquet on Friday, September 30th.
kslnewsradio.com
Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game
PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 7 Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the seventh week of the 2022 high school football season.
Racist comments made at Utah high school girls soccer game under investigation
Girls from Provo and Salem Hills' soccer teams were playing into overtime Thursday night when the referee called a foul, said one of the Provo team captains.
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
Army says it’s making changes after drowning of Utah solider
A Utah soldier drowned last year due, at least in part, to an inadequate safety vest and a lack of protocols by U.S. Army special forces, according to an investigator’s report.
Poll: How worried are Utahns about the Great Salt Lake?
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows that more people in Utah care about the Great Salt Lake — and they are also willing to throw more resources at it.
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
