The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson

PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win

Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones has landed in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. "Besides that, we got out pretty clean," Hackett told reporters. What happens next on the Broncos?...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By now, it's no secret that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is a capable No. 1 receiver. The third-year pass-catcher is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and is off to a great start in 2022. However, Pittman has made a strong impression around the NFL that he might just be one of the league's best at the position overall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Unfamiliar Underdogs: Patriots Given No Chance to Win in Green Bay?

Is your confidence in the New England Patriots waning? You're not alone. NFL oddsmakers have put the six-time Super Bowl champions in a rare position entering Week 4: biggest underdog in the league. More damning, this will mark only the sixth time in the last 20 years that Bill Belichick's Pats have been at least 7-point underdogs.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

The Latest on Tua’s Scary Injury

The Miami Dolphins Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals took a whole different tone late in the second quarter when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. In Week 4, the Giants will flip the page from their division and look forward to the final game of their three-game MetLife Stadium homestand: an intra-division meeting with the Chicago Bears (2-1). Entering Sunday’s contest, the two historic franchises will battle...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou

CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag

Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Falcon Rep
Raleigh News & Observer

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup

The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Matchups to Watch

View the original article to see embedded media. Few teams have a chance to make more noise this weekend than the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a road matchup against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who are alone at the top of the NFC, the Jaguars have a chance to take a major leap forward.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Week 4 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

As the calendar flips to October, that means our kids will be receiving ‘free’ candy with Halloween later this month. How about a ‘Free’ NFL contest where you can win $10,000?. SI Sportsbook is offering a ‘free’ sports betting contest every week of the NFL season!...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Rodgers, Clements Happy to be Reunited

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t just happy about how the offense made the defense look like a bunch of chumps. He also was happy to get a fist bump from quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. “Tom doesn’t realize...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Promo Offer for Dolphins-Bengals on TNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup is one of the best contests of the week, as it pits Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Dolphins versus Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. This is the type of game you will want to get some betting action on, and you can improve your profit chances on that wager by signing with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides new customers with a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
CINCINNATI, OH

