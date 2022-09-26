ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watches issued for multiple counties ahead of several days of wet weather

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfdUF_0iBChgpN00

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches and special weather statements for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as on-and-off showers and storms are expected to continue to bring hefty rainfall totals to the area.

Flood watches are in effect until Wednesday morning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties. According to the National Weather Service, flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible for portions of Northeast Ohio, including Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake through late Tuesday night.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the NWS states.

Periods of heavy lake effect rain will occur Monday night through late Tuesday night, with rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches expected. Higher totals are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore.

The NWS warns that those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

View the News 5 Weather Alerts page for current information on rain conditions, flood watches and warnings, and other weather alerts, such as beach hazards, as storms bring significant rainfall to our area.

RELATED: SOGGY DAYS: Plan for multiple waves of showers and storms

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way

CLEVELAND — CHILLY to start but we rebound! Tons of sun today will aid in that rebound. Jackets early but we can shed them later. Friday highs jump back into the middle 60s. Look for morning sunshine. High clouds from Hurricane Ian will begin spreading in from the south Friday afternoon. We will stay dry all day with highs in the middle 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain persists into Wednesday — Here’s when it dries up

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Damp and chilly tonight with a few lingering showers this evening, mainly closer to the shoreline. A bit of a lull overnight with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. More rain is expected through the day tomorrow, although it’ll be...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When will Ian impact NE Ohio weather: Here is the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Not much warmer today as we climb into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine. Quiet conditions through the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. yesterday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Northeast Ohio#Flood Watches#Ashtabula Inland
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

All Northeast Ohio counties now at or below CDC's medium community level for COVID-19, meaning masks are no longer recommended

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 case numbers in Northeast Ohio are at their lowest levels in months, as evidenced by the CDC's latest data. According to the center, all counties in the region are now either at or below a "medium" level for coronavirus risk and spread, with seven counties now at the lowest such threshold. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for most people while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rounds of rain likely over the next few days

CLEVELAND — Rounds of showers and thunderstorms moved through the region on Sunday prompting some localized flooding in NEO. Unfortunately, the weather pattern will remain unchanged into the new week with a similar weather day in store for Monday. Flooding will be possible in the snowbelt, where the highest rainfall amounts are expected. 2-4 inches of rain will be possible there, with smaller amount in our southern and western communities.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy