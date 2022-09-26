ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Hts. teachers say strike is on the table if contract deal not reached

By Catherine Ross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCik5_0iBChbPk00

Garfield Heights teachers say they’re prepared to strike if necessary, though the move would be a last resort if months of contract negotiations fail.

Bargaining between the Garfield Heights City Schools (GHCS) School Board and Garfield Heights Teachers Association (GHTA) has been ongoing since late April. Teacher contracts expired in June and teachers began the 2022-2023 school year without an agreement in place.

On Friday, more than 200 GHTA members voted unanimously to authorize its negotiation team to give a 10-day strike notice if it’s deemed necessary.

“The teachers association at the negotiating table still had not been heard about how important this stability is for our school district,” said Susan Hart, a GHTA spokesperson and teacher in the district for 27 years.

Hart said when the bargaining progress had slowed, GHTA agreed to bring on a federal mediator. On September 15, the federal mediator sent dates for mediation, which the union agreed to accommodate. Hart said after several requests to the district office, it has not heard a response from district administration.

She explained one of the major sticking points, from the union’s perspective, is a lack of support for teachers which some worry is causing instability for staff and students alike.

“It's the stability of having substitute teachers. It's the stability of staff not having to spot sub classes and missing their actual class time and teaching,” she said.

In response, the Garfield Heights City Schools issued the following statement:

“The top priority of the Garfield Heights City Schools is to uphold our mission to prepare students to pursue their dreams and give back as engaged citizens and future leaders. That is why the Board of Education and district administration were disappointed in the surprising maneuver late this past Friday afternoon, when GHTA voted to authorize a 10-day notice to strike. Such a tactic does nothing to fulfill our community-oriented mission statement and disrupts the overall learning process. Since negotiations began in April 2022 - despite a summer break when GHTA refused to negotiate - the negotiating teams have met on no fewer than 10 separate occasions and have reached tentative agreements on more than 12 articles impacting the current contract. Some of these issues include language around teacher evaluations, employee discipline, and student discipline.  Additionally, the Board’s negotiating team has compromised on several important issues, such as increasing the financial package, recognizing staff committed to long-term employment with the district, and adjusting the pay associated with period substitutions,  indicating a willingness to continue discussions. These points, in addition to the fact that the Board’s negotiating team recently reached a contract agreement with our classified union (OAPSE), finds GHTA’s decision to authorize a 10-day notice as a mere distraction, one that hurts students and does nothing to collaboratively seek compromise. The Garfield Heights City Schools is dedicated to the negotiating process and re-asserts its willingness to reach a fair contract with all parties, while operating within the financial realities of the district.”
Garfield Heights City Schools

Hart said teachers also have students’ best interest in mind and neither side wishes to strike.

“We want to negotiate with them. That’s what we’re hoping for. We don’t want to strike,” she said. “Our biggest stand is the safety, stability and success of our students. And that is really the number one thing that we're looking for.”

The GHTA Crisis Committee plans to meet Tuesday to discuss next steps, including a timeline for if and when it would issue a strike notice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Garfield Heights, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Garfield Heights, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Hart
Cleveland.com

Amid staffing shortages, Cuyahoga County questioning how many jobs actually needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Cuyahoga County’s payroll larger than it needs to be?. That’s the question at the heart of a new proposal to re-evaluate the county’s operational and organizational structure amid significant, and in some cases long-standing, staffing shortages -- and right before a transition of power. The assessment will consider the number of employees in each department, the supervisor-to-staff ratio, and other operational functions and recommend changes to improve efficiency.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Ghta
cleveland19.com

Willowick mayor places fire chief on leave

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - After being made aware of allegations, the city of Willowick has put their fire chief on administrative leave. Willowick mayor Richard J. Regovich said in a brief statement that the chief was placed on leave in “the interest of safety and fairness,” pending further investigation of the claims.
WILLOWICK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy