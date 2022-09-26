Cleveland Clinic doctors see increase of POTS in pediatric patients after COVID-19

CLEVELAND — 16-year-old Eva LaBeau loves hanging out with her friends and she is passionate about art. “Any art, music, painting, drawing, macrame. Anything I can get my hands on since I can’t do the physical things,” explained LaBeau.

The high school junior used to be involved in gymnastics until one day, “when I was a gymnast, one time I passed out on the bar,” said LaBeau. The Michigan teen traveled to the Cleveland Clinic for help finding answers to her health issues. Doctors discovered a genetic disease and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or POTS. “Everything will get dark, and I feel really, really light headed and I can feel my heart beating way too fast,” said LaBeau.

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, it’s a lot of words but what it means is there is an out-of-control effect on the heart in response to trying to regulate blood pressure so the brain can function appropriately, said Dr. Gary Butchko, Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Cardiologist.

Getting COVID-19 made LaBeau's POTS symptoms worse. Now, doctors are seeing more cases of POTS in children and teenagers who had COVID-19. “There has definitely been an uptick,” said Butchko. Butchko said between 30-40% of his patients have some of the symptoms of POTS.

For LaBeau getting a diagnosis has been key to managing her condition and living the life of a normal teenager.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.