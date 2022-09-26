Things were looking grim for USC at multiple moments Saturday at Oregon State, but the Trojans had an elder statesman used to showing up big against the Beavers. Running back Travis Dye was the offensive catalyst for the Trojans in USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. The Oregon transfer ran for 133 yards on 19 carries (7.0 avg.) and scored a touchdown against his former rival. On the Trojans’ game winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes, Dye accounted for 29 of the 84 yards USC gained, including a big 16-yard rush that put the Trojans into Oregon State territory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO