Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Our UCLA Pregame Show!

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - break down the top storylines for tonight's game between Washington and UCLA, set for a 7:30 pm kickoff at the Rose Bowl. For Washington, it's their first road game under Kalen DeBoer. It will be their first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offers Illinois DB Jyaire Hill

UCLA's newest offer went out this week to the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois. On Thursday, Kankakee (Illinois) cornerback Jyaire Hill tweeted that he has been offered by UCLA. The Bruins actually have a chance -- Hill has been reciprocating interest with the Bruins and could take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Washington

The UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0) will host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) in a battle of undefeated teams this Friday night at the Rose Bowl. It is also a battle of two teams that seem to mirror each other, especially from a statistical standpoint. Both teams are leading...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LOOK: USC takes Crystal Ball lead for former Notre Dame, 4-star OT Elijah Paige

New Crystal Ball projections point to the Trojans adding to their 2023 offensive class in four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The consensus four-star prospect backed off his Notre Dame commitment last week. Once Paige officially decommitted from the Fighting Irish, the Trojans picked up six Crystal Ball projections...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC reaping benefits of Travis Dye's experience and talent

Things were looking grim for USC at multiple moments Saturday at Oregon State, but the Trojans had an elder statesman used to showing up big against the Beavers. Running back Travis Dye was the offensive catalyst for the Trojans in USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. The Oregon transfer ran for 133 yards on 19 carries (7.0 avg.) and scored a touchdown against his former rival. On the Trojans’ game winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes, Dye accounted for 29 of the 84 yards USC gained, including a big 16-yard rush that put the Trojans into Oregon State territory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC's season

USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
