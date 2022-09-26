Read full article on original website
Related
DawgmanRadio: Our UCLA Pregame Show!
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - break down the top storylines for tonight's game between Washington and UCLA, set for a 7:30 pm kickoff at the Rose Bowl. For Washington, it's their first road game under Kalen DeBoer. It will be their first...
How to watch, betting lines, staff picks: ASU at No. 6 USC
Here is how you can watch or listen to Arizona State’s (1-3, 0-1 in Pac-12) game at No. 6 USC (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. AZT at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN and can...
UCLA Offers Illinois DB Jyaire Hill
UCLA's newest offer went out this week to the No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois. On Thursday, Kankakee (Illinois) cornerback Jyaire Hill tweeted that he has been offered by UCLA. The Bruins actually have a chance -- Hill has been reciprocating interest with the Bruins and could take...
In their words: ASU coaches and players preview No. 6 USC
The Trojans are one of the most complete teams the Sun Devils will face all season, and they know it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Washington
The UCLA Bruins (4-0, 1-0) will host the No. 15 Washington Huskies (4-0, 1-0) in a battle of undefeated teams this Friday night at the Rose Bowl. It is also a battle of two teams that seem to mirror each other, especially from a statistical standpoint. Both teams are leading...
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. Washington
If you go by the advanced stats so far on both UCLA and Washington this season, both sides of the ball present great match-ups...
247Sports
LOOK: USC takes Crystal Ball lead for former Notre Dame, 4-star OT Elijah Paige
New Crystal Ball projections point to the Trojans adding to their 2023 offensive class in four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive tackle Elijah Paige. The consensus four-star prospect backed off his Notre Dame commitment last week. Once Paige officially decommitted from the Fighting Irish, the Trojans picked up six Crystal Ball projections...
247Sports
USC reaping benefits of Travis Dye's experience and talent
Things were looking grim for USC at multiple moments Saturday at Oregon State, but the Trojans had an elder statesman used to showing up big against the Beavers. Running back Travis Dye was the offensive catalyst for the Trojans in USC’s 17-14 win over Oregon State. The Oregon transfer ran for 133 yards on 19 carries (7.0 avg.) and scored a touchdown against his former rival. On the Trojans’ game winning touchdown drive in the final five minutes, Dye accounted for 29 of the 84 yards USC gained, including a big 16-yard rush that put the Trojans into Oregon State territory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
247Sports
WATCH: Isolation highlights of 2024 four-star ATH USC commit Aaron Butler from Calabasas (Calif.)
Aaron Butler only saw the field for the second half of Calabasas (Calif.)'s game against Crescenta Valley (Calif.) on Sept. 22nd. That was still more than enough time for Butler to showcase his talent and help Calabasas pull away for a 57-20 win. On the first play from scrimmage in...
247Sports
