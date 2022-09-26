WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

A drive-by shooting was captured on a neighbor's RING doorbell camera.

The disturbing video shows two cars pulling up to an alley, people jumping out and shooting at a home near 27th and Ruby before driving away. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21 around midnight.

Police say people were inside the home when it happened but there were no injuries.

That house is now riddled with bullet holes.

This shooting is just the latest in an aggressive year for gun violence in Milwaukee with 569 non-fatal shootings already in 2022.

WATCH: RING footage shows several people firing numerous bullets into a Milwaukee home

Shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

TMJ4 spoke to four neighbors on the street the shooting took place. Understandably, they didn’t want to go on camera in fear of becoming another target.

They did share that crime in that neighborhood has gotten worse over the past few years.

William Campbell has lived in the area since 1981. He owns Monk’s Barber Shop just down the street from where the shooting took place.

"Every week something is happening," said Campbell.

His business was the target of gunfire just three weeks ago.

"I stay upstairs and I heard big guns. Not pow, pow, pow, pistols— they were like boom! Boom! Boom!"

He came down to see the windows of his store were shot through and shattered. Campbell says violence like that is hurting everyone in the neighborhood.

"It affects the whole area, it's affecting our business very much so."

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



