ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WATCH: Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

By Mariam Mackar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZ5p4_0iBChKbV00

A drive-by shooting was captured on a neighbor's RING doorbell camera.

The disturbing video shows two cars pulling up to an alley, people jumping out and shooting at a home near 27th and Ruby before driving away. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21 around midnight.

Police say people were inside the home when it happened but there were no injuries.

That house is now riddled with bullet holes.

This shooting is just the latest in an aggressive year for gun violence in Milwaukee with 569 non-fatal shootings already in 2022.

WATCH: RING footage shows several people firing numerous bullets into a Milwaukee home

Shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

TMJ4 spoke to four neighbors on the street the shooting took place. Understandably, they didn’t want to go on camera in fear of becoming another target.

They did share that crime in that neighborhood has gotten worse over the past few years.

William Campbell has lived in the area since 1981. He owns Monk’s Barber Shop just down the street from where the shooting took place.

"Every week something is happening," said Campbell.

WATCH: New video captured the shocking moments a group of people fired shots into the back of a home.

Several shots fired into occupied home near 27th and Ruby

His business was the target of gunfire just three weeks ago.

"I stay upstairs and I heard big guns. Not pow, pow, pow, pistols— they were like boom! Boom! Boom!"

He came down to see the windows of his store were shot through and shattered. Campbell says violence like that is hurting everyone in the neighborhood.

"It affects the whole area, it's affecting our business very much so."

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.


Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Joe Boy
3d ago

Several shots is an understatement. There were at least 50 rounds fired. Looks like at least one license plate could have been ID'd. I would be interested how these gangsters will be charged and if there will be a follow-up on any weapons if retrieved to determine if there could be any Federal Firearms charges filed?

Reply
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17-year-old shot in Milwaukee, 19th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot near 19th and Rogers Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m. A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge bound Nicholas Matzen over for trial on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the connection to the death of Emily Rogers. The ruling came after Matzen's preliminary hearing. In that hearing, his defense team argued the case should be dismissed. But the motion was denied. Matzen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

33-year-old man killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 24th Place and Cornell Street. Investigators said a 33-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries at the scene. Police said they found a gun at the scene. They're looking for unknown suspects. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee Chroma apartment building

MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired into the Chroma At The North End apartment building near Milwaukee and Water early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said, making for a scary weekend for residents at the lower east side building. The gunfire happened around 1:45 a.m. Several shots struck the occupied building,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onfocus.news

Male Suspect Arrested in Furniture Scam

GREENFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A male suspect was taken into custody on 09-20-22 via Greenfield Police Department, following another attempted fraud to a business. On 08-24-22, Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield, WI and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Growing calls; memorialize Dahmer victims in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Netflix announced its limited series "Dahmer" is the number one show streaming on its service. The series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the victims of his horrific crimes. Now, there is a growing call for Milwaukee to have a memorial to honor the lives lost. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust; woman arrested

RACINE, Wis. - Jill Fennell, 45, of Racine was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine. Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched the vehicle Fennell was in and located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy