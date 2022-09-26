The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon

It is definitely one of the most unique entrances to a restaurant anywhere in the country. The giant longhorn skull in front of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon is a true landmark in Amado.

"They ask if it's real," said Rachelle Thompson, a bartender at the Longhorn Grill. "Yes, you'd be surprised."

Thompson has to explain to some visitors that the giant longhorn skull is most certainly not real.

You can't miss the colossal cow skull, even if you're not sure exactly where Amado is.

"If they've driven anywhere on I-19 you can always see the big longhorn head," Thompson said.

The local landmark was built in the early 1970s by Michael Kautza.

He's the Tucson artist who also built the giant Tiki head -- along with the rest of the statues that once stood at Magic Carpet Golf -- as well as the giant cowboy boot on Sabino Canyon.

Those longhorn horns are 30 feet high.

It has appeared in several music videos and in the 1974 film "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore."

It has not always been a restaurant. It was once a bait shop, a clothing store, and a roofing company.

The cow skull fittingly became a steakhouse in 1993.

But it could never compete with the famous Cow Palace Restaurant located directly across the street, and closed in 2012.

A flood in 2018 forced the Cow Palace to close.

That's when local restaurateur Greg Hansen stepped in.

"Since Cow Palace had flooded, there wasn't really a restaurant down here," explained Thompson. "I think he saw a good opportunity."

Hansen—not the Greg Hansen who is the sports columnist for the Daily Star—now serves steaks and barbecue at the Longhorn Grill and Saloon.

The restaurant is actually located in the faux-rocks behind the skull.

He has also expanded the dinning room and added outdoor dining with live music.

The theme is carried throughout, with an impressive longhorn behind the bar.

"It's super cool," said Thompson. "I don't think I've ever seen another bar with it. On my bar top, there's longhorns. With the lights, the way they hit um, it actually reflects on my ceiling."

Back outside, you'll often see a steady stream of people taking selfies with the longhorn skull as the backdrop.

"I have had my selfie taken out here plenty of times with friends, with just myself," said Thompson in response to whether she has taken her selfie outside the Longhorn Grill. "There's lots of videos of fun times, fun nights in front of this place, absolutely."

A place that is uniquely and Absolutely Arizona.

