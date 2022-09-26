ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amado, AZ

The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon

By Pat Parris
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJ4WO_0iBCgnTB00

It is definitely one of the most unique entrances to a restaurant anywhere in the country. The giant longhorn skull in front of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon is a true landmark in Amado.

"They ask if it's real," said Rachelle Thompson, a bartender at the Longhorn Grill. "Yes, you'd be surprised."

Thompson has to explain to some visitors that the giant longhorn skull is most certainly not real.

You can't miss the colossal cow skull, even if you're not sure exactly where Amado is.

KGUN 9

"If they've driven anywhere on I-19 you can always see the big longhorn head," Thompson said.

The local landmark was built in the early 1970s by Michael Kautza.

He's the Tucson artist who also built the giant Tiki head -- along with the rest of the statues that once stood at Magic Carpet Golf -- as well as the giant cowboy boot on Sabino Canyon.

Pat Parris

Those longhorn horns are 30 feet high.

It has appeared in several music videos and in the 1974 film "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore."

It has not always been a restaurant. It was once a bait shop, a clothing store, and a roofing company.

The cow skull fittingly became a steakhouse in 1993.

But it could never compete with the famous Cow Palace Restaurant located directly across the street, and closed in 2012.

A flood in 2018 forced the Cow Palace to close.

KGUN 9

That's when local restaurateur Greg Hansen stepped in.

"Since Cow Palace had flooded, there wasn't really a restaurant down here," explained Thompson. "I think he saw a good opportunity."

Hansen—not the Greg Hansen who is the sports columnist for the Daily Star—now serves steaks and barbecue at the Longhorn Grill and Saloon.

The restaurant is actually located in the faux-rocks behind the skull.

He has also expanded the dinning room and added outdoor dining with live music.

The theme is carried throughout, with an impressive longhorn behind the bar.

"It's super cool," said Thompson. "I don't think I've ever seen another bar with it. On my bar top, there's longhorns. With the lights, the way they hit um, it actually reflects on my ceiling."

KGUN 9

Back outside, you'll often see a steady stream of people taking selfies with the longhorn skull as the backdrop.

"I have had my selfie taken out here plenty of times with friends, with just myself," said Thompson in response to whether she has taken her selfie outside the Longhorn Grill. "There's lots of videos of fun times, fun nights in front of this place, absolutely."

A place that is uniquely and Absolutely Arizona.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 5

Iaapita
3d ago

All I can say is I hope they got some new staff. Last 2 attempts to eat there and we left since no one seemed interested in even asking us if we wanted a table. And the owner is a liar. Hear the food is goid though, if you get a table.

Reply
2
Related
allsportstucson.com

Old Pueblo Abuelo: A Sad Goodbye to Wings over Broadway

This is the 29th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. It was called Long Wong’s from...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Tucson

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Tucson has some seriously delicious ones. Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Tucson definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops. Yelp...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Amado, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
southernarizonaguide.com

Noodleholics: A Dining Review

Neighbor Roy emailed earlier in the week and told me he wanted to dine this week at Noodleholics, a place he had heard good things about. Noodleholics has two locations, one on Grant Road and the other on Oracle Road. I Googled these locations and chose the Oracle one because it was 2 minutes closer and had a couple of menu items not available at the Grant Road location.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

45 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 2 🐊🌈🛍️

This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration. Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Longhorns#Barbecue#Bartender#Food Drink
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – September 2022 – Agua Caliente Park

In the foothills east of Tucson lies Agua Caliente Park, with it’s large palm trees and year round ponds feed by spring water. Originally there were two springs, a hot spring and a cold spring. Over the years attempts to improve the flow of water failed miserably resulting in a combination of the waters, and a lower overall volume of flow.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 got quite a few questions as to why the “A” on “A” Mountain in downtown Tucson was brightly lit up in various colors the night of Monday, September 26. Turns out, it was to promote an upcoming...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Santa Rita cancels football season

Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Ex-Cat Reggie Geary: Documentary a 'beautiful tribute' to Lute Olson's life, career

Lute Olson cut a dashing figure during his two-plus decades as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach. Just ask his players. “When they talked about Lute’s presence, whether it was his height oar his perfect hair, (they mentioned) the presence he commanded when he walked into a room,” said Brett Rapkin, producer of the upcoming documentary film, “Lute.” “Channing Frye talked in the film about his mom saying, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking white man’ when Lute walked into the room.”
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
TUCSON, AZ
momcollective.com

Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy