Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
El Sausal Middle School will hold a ceremony to name athletic field after quarterback Joe Kapp.
It all started with a letter, sent in June of 2021, to Salinas Union High School District. It was a request to rename the El Sausal Middle School’s athletic field after a former student who became a famous Chicano quarterback and college football coach: Joe Kapp. On Thursday Sept...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Selection Of Wines By The Glass (2022)
700 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com. A Taste of Monterey can leave you momentarily conflicted. There’s a stunning panoramic view of Monterey Bay in front of you. But there’s also wine to choose from – a lot of wine; like from almost 100 different wineries around the area. So where do you start? Scheid’s spectacular Isabelle sparkler? The 2019 Joyce Submarine Canyon Chardonnay? Maybe go red with the 2013 Prima Rosso from Mesa del Sol? Fortunately, the team at Taste of Monterey can guide you. Dilemma solved. Now you can return to scoping out the Monterey Bay view.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Bar for Darts (2022)
511 Tyler St., Monterey, (831) 333-0825, easystreetbilliards.com. Easy Street Billiards has been a staple in downtown Monterey for decades, and the long-reigning best place in the county to play pool. The place welcomes people at any skill level to play on pool tables in two sizes (seven feet and nine feet), or other beloved indoor games like darts and shuffleboard. If you lean more competitive, this local institution also hosts the local APA league three times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) and a dart league every other Wednesday.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Haircut — Men (2022)
A straight-blade shave at a barbershop is nothing less than a spa treatment for guys, and is a lost art that Phill’s is holding on to. Phill’s offers haircuts for all guys, no matter if it’s their first haircut or someone who has been around since Pacific Grove’s horse and buggy days. It seems like since forever that they’ve given customers affordable trims, shaves and cuts and provided at-home products for daily hair and skincare maintenance between visits. Phill’s is walk-in only and first-come, first-served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
montereycountyweekly.com
From Salinas to Sand City and beyond, Monterey County has a plethora of public art options.
Sherwood Park, in a dusty section off North Main Street in Salinas, might seem an unlikely spot for a commissioned piece of sculpture by a world-famous artist – in this case, famed pop artist Claes Oldenburg, one of the holy trinity in the field, along with Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Steakhouse (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. There’s a slate of seafood and pasta, but you’re at the Whaling Station. Classic presentation of USDA prime beef stands out. The kitchen has the patience to create a memorable beef Wellington. If a beautifully seared cut is more your taste, choose from New York strip, filet mignon, porterhouse so hefty it serves two, sirloin chateau, prime rib—anything you could want from a hunk of beef. And while it’s classic dining, there are whimsical touches. Don’t want a serious chiding from your cardiologist? Try the prime rib egg rolls.
pajaronian.com
Mustangs tamed by Toreadors in league opener | High school football
WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team last week began its quest for a Pacific Coast Athletic League title. However, the journey to league supremacy took a snag for the Mustangs following a 50-29 loss to Monterey High in Mission Division action on Sept. 22. For sophomore quarterback Dominic Pierini,...
RELATED PEOPLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Health Club (2022)
301 E. Franklin St., Monterey (831) 646-3730, monterey.org. Feel like playing basketball, going for a swim, doing a spin class and then sweating out the rest of your water-weight in the sauna? All of that can be done under one roof at the yearly lock for Best Health Club in Monterey County. Free weights, machines, group fitness classes and youth camps are available seven days a week, and for a reasonable price, although striving for personal health is a priceless endeavor. Monterey residents are privy to discounted daily, monthly and yearly membership rates with no initiation fees (for anyone).
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Place to Watch the Sunset (2022)
Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove, (831) 646-6440, parks.ca.gov/asilomar. With its one mile of sand and dunes above, Asilomar State Beach is many things to many people, locals and tourists alike. That includes people looking to get to the western-most point of the Monterey Peninsula for an unobstructed view of the sky. Take a walk on the meandering trail, up and down stairs and over rocks to little pocket beaches. Or paddle toward the sunset. The waves and conditions are ever-changing, but one thing this state beach also offers is routinely excellent surf. Put on a wetsuit, grab a board and do your best to get through all that whitewater into the lineup.
Guide to Open Farm Tours 2022: Get to know Santa Cruz County growers
Inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, which kicks off this weekend, the Open Farm Tours show kids — and adults — where foods like cheese and salsa start at locations around the Pajaro Valley.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Salon — Women (2022)
499 Pacific St., Monterey (831) 717-4375, euphoriamonterey.com. With customers coming from as far away as San Francisco, Euphoria Salon + Spa delivers trendy cuts and colors to happy heads everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a blowout, balayage, or a simple bangs trim, the team at Euphoria offers professional, luxury services and products. Spa services like facials, waxing, light therapy and peels provide rejuvenating treatments in an environment that is as safe and clean as it is relaxing. Euphoria clients of all ages and genders trust these talented stylists to keep them feeling beautiful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking for New Luxury Hotel in Santa Cruz
The property will incorporate the historic bell tower into a contemporary reinterpretation of the Spanish Colonial Revival style of architecture
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Local Musician (2022)
171 Webster St., Monterey, (831) 920-1310, dennismurphyschoolofmusic.com. Multi-instrumentalist Dennis Murphy knows his notes. Murphy’s musical prowess has taken him around the globe to play jazz that’s garnered three Grammy nominations. With a talent like his it’s no wonder he opened a school to pass along his knowledge. Murphy plays guitar, bass and ukulele, and he’s helped arrange, produce and record on over 100 albums, which includes three solo releases. When he’s not playing, he’s consulting and giving back as a board member at nonprofits CASA of Monterey County and the Carmel Youth Center.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Chiropractic (2022)
The Back and Neck Pain Center, 1299 Pacific St., Monterey (831) 657-0191, chiropractormontereyca.com. They say, “step on a crack, break your mother’s back.” Not sure who the they are who said it, not sure why they said it. But if true, Aaron Gaily can help. What chiropractors do can seem like magic: They touch, tap, twist and sometimes crack your body back into alignment. But there’s more to it than that—there’s education, as well (they’ll be the first to tell you not to step on your mother’s back). Much of what lands patients in Gaily’s office is being unaware of poor movement patterns, and he specializes in preventive care so patients don’t become regulars.
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
montereycountyweekly.com
Morsels 09.29.22
GOOD FOR THE SOUL… On Friday, Sept. 30 Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside will play host to Chicken Foot – a Santa Cruz-based, Eastern European inspired soul food pop-up. From 4pm to close, chef Jessica Yarr will fill the brewery with Khachapuri, loaded potato pierogi and more. Plus, there’s beer. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. otherbrotherbeer.com.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Pub (2022)
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 649-6496, crownandanchor.net. When everyone else is turning out the lights and heading to bed, Crown and Anchor is just getting started. This popular evening spot boasts hefty pours from their extensive bar, and the benefits of the menu aren’t just that it runs late – the food itself is beloved for good reason. Hearty British classics come standard and satisfying, like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, mushroom pie and lamb shank. They even have a vegan menu – not something pubs are known for, but here everyone is welcome.
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Sports Bar (2022)
400 Tyler St., Monterey, (831) 372-8876, turn12barandgrill.com. The People’s Champ defends its 2021 title and it’s easy to see why Turn 12 Bar and Grill in Monterey is tough to beat. The bar was built around watching sports. Lined with televisions, a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket and host of Super Bowl parties, Turn 12 also shows off behind its 50-foot-long pewter bar, with a deep lineup of beers on draft and in bottles, an impressive wine case and a menu of elevated bar favorites, such as the Turn 12 Burger – bacon, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and avocado – or the Turn 12 Pizza, with Italian sausage, black olives, mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Comments / 0