wclo.com
Janesville seeking Trunk or Treat Volunteers
A local trick or treat event is looking for residents to volunteer their trunks to help make it a success. Recreation Programmer Sara Helgeson says organizations, businesses, or even families can register and decorate their vehicles for the third annual Trunk or Treat at Riverside Park. Helgeson says the deadline...
wclo.com
City of Janesville hosts public meeting to gather feedback on Bird scooters
With the City of Janesville’s Bird electric scooter pilot program wrapping up at the end of the month, City officials are taking a step back to see how it’s been going. More than 1,200 people have take close to 5,000 rides on the scooters that hit downtown Janesville in August.
wclo.com
Rock County Jumpstart hosts open house at new location
Black and minority owned business owners in Rock County will soon have a physical building where they can connect, get away from their home office, receive support, or take educational courses. Rock County Jumpstart Founder and Executive Director Genia Stevens says an open house will take place on October 17th...
wclo.com
Beloit shifts homecoming parade route amid safety concerns
Beloit Memorial’s Homecoming Parade next Friday will follow a different path, one the city hopes will provide a safe event. City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says after what happened at Beloit’s own Lighted Holiday Parade in 2019 and what occurred in Waukesha last year, parade safety was at the forefront of the decision making.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
wclo.com
Walworth County Senior Resource Fair planned for October 6th
The Walworth County Aging Network will host the annual Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn. The fair will feature more than 35 vendors, health screenings, memory screenings, hearing testing, coffee, water, snacks, and numerous raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees will receive a gift bag and a valuable resource directory.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
All-clear given following Tuesday morning gas leak in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — A gas leak prompted the evacuation of around a dozen homes and businesses on Stoughton’s west side Tuesday morning, officials said. The Stoughton Police Department had asked residents who live south of U.S. Highway 51 at Hoel Avenue to evacuate Tuesday and avoid the area. At 11:45 a.m., police said the area was all clear and that...
wclo.com
Coffee with a Cop returns to Beloit after pandemic hiatus
Coffee with a Cop gives Beloit residents the opportunity to have an informal discussion with members of law enforcement over a cup of joe. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the event will take place next Wednesday from 8:00 until 10:00 at Blue Collar Coffee in Beloit. Lock...
wclo.com
Slow-no-wake speed restriction removed from Rock River
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the previously declared slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and Lake Koshkonong. According to a news release, Deputies will begin removing slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points between Lake Koshkonong and the West Beloit Rock Townline Road Bridge.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Fire Department responds to house fire
Update: The Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page has reported that the fire in the 400 block of Edward St., Fort Atkinson, has rekindled. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has responded to a call of “flames showing on the second floor.” The scanner posted its update at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
wclo.com
Beloit City Council discusses ARPA spending
The Beloit City Council pondered just how to spend some of the $15.2 million in ARPA funding the city has. Council member Clinton Anderson says homelessness and infrastructure were two of the main topics at Monday’s meeting and they decided to put $1.3 million into services related to homelessness and transitional living.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
9-year-old killed in Janesville after being hit by vehicle
A 9-year-old boy was killed in Janesville on Wednesday after a driver hit them with a vehicle, police confirmed.
Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
wclo.com
Chief Moore discusses Interim City Manager job
Janesville’s new interim city manager discusses his newly appointed position. Janesville Police Chief David Moore spoke on WCLO’s Your Talk Show Thursday morning and said that previous City Manager Mark Freitag has built a very good organization with knowledgeable department heads that will be able to help him get up to speed and make good decisions for the community.
Police investigating armed robbery at west Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A man with a handgun robbed a person at a gas station on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the victim had parked at the Kelley’s Market at the corner of Gammon and Schroeder roads around 4:40 p.m. Before the victim got out of the vehicle, a man got into the backseat, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money.
