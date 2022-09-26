Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Farmers Are Feeling Effects Of Historic Drought; Higher Food Prices Could Be On The Way
Farmers across the country are struggling with the effects of historic drought conditions, and it's likely to make a trip to the grocery store even more expensive. According to the NOAA, nearly 300 million acres of crops in the U.S. are currently experiencing drought conditions, and the problem is particularly acute in the west. An American Farm Bureau survey of western states finds average crop yields could be down 38%.
Comments / 0