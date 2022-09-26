Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
KTUL
Tulsa County District Attorney sheds light on mental health care in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spoke candidly about the situation of mental illness treatment in Oklahoma. “In my 30-plus years, I've witnessed that situation erode so badly that the Tulsa County Sheriff now houses the largest amount of mentally ill people in the state," said Kunzweiler.
KOCO
Bill requires OU Children's Hospital to stop performing gender-affirming care to get relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won't give federal money to OU Children's Hospital unless it stops "gender-affirming" care. Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate. Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn't go far enough, saying gender reassignment...
kgou.org
As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch
Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma’s First 911 Center Therapy Dog Having Paw-sitive Effect On Dispatchers
A therapy dog, believed to be the first one assigned to a 911 center in Oklahoma, is boosting the morale of dispatchers who take hundreds of calls per day. Bella is the therapy dog for the Norman Emergency Communications Center at the Norman Police Department. She was severely malnourished when...
KTUL
Oklahoma State Department of Education releases updated Oklahoma Family Guides
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced on Wednesday that it has published 58 new or updated Oklahoma Family Guides to help give families a way to support their children's classroom learning at home. The guides originally were produced in fall 2019 for core subjects...
CDC: 54 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma
Officials say the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 continues to rise.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
KTUL
Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place for Oklahoma's hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bow hunting season officially starts this weekend in Oklahoma. While many hunters are looking forward to deer season, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning about a dangerous disease that could be infecting part of the state's animal population, so for the first time, the department is putting a Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened
OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session on...
okcfox.com
OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
Public Utilities Dept files motion against OG&E for fuel charges to bills
Oklahoma’s Public Utilities Department filed a motion, challenging the recent charges proposed by OG&E to its customers for fuel cost adjustments.
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to reverse a sharp increase in syphilis infections across the state by encouraging individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek free, confidential testing regularly.
KTUL
'We're going to make a huge difference': Red Cross talks Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Devastation left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. In this time of crisis, the Oklahoma standard is on full display. Several Oklahoma groups are stepping in to help people affected by the hurricane. Fox 25 spoke with people from the American Red Cross (ACR), who...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
Comments / 0