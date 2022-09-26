ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Tulsa County District Attorney sheds light on mental health care in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler spoke candidly about the situation of mental illness treatment in Oklahoma. “In my 30-plus years, I've witnessed that situation erode so badly that the Tulsa County Sheriff now houses the largest amount of mentally ill people in the state," said Kunzweiler.
kgou.org

As pandemic response wanes, Oklahoma schools adapt to the end of universal free lunch

Over the past year, pandemic relief efforts have been winding down. One of the first to go: universal free lunch for public school students. For more than two years during the pandemic, the waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant all kids qualified for free breakfasts and lunches. It saved families with one child hundreds of dollars per year, and for families with multiple kids, it saved thousands. It meant families who might qualify for free or reduced lunches didn’t have to handle paperwork, and no students had to navigate lunch debt.
KTUL

Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
KTUL

Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place for Oklahoma's hunting season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bow hunting season officially starts this weekend in Oklahoma. While many hunters are looking forward to deer season, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning about a dangerous disease that could be infecting part of the state's animal population, so for the first time, the department is putting a Chronic Wasting Disease protocol in place.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

OU Health ceasing some gender care after funds threatened

OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it is planning to stop offering some gender-affirming medical treatments after state lawmakers threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding earmarked for the University Hospitals Authority. The Republican-controlled Legislature, which returned for a special session on...
okcfox.com

OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
