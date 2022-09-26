Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen charged in Dryden Drive shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A teen charged in a shooting that injured two others on Madison’s north side in June was bound over for trial Thursday. Jamari Mondie, 19, faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to online court records. Mondie and his co-defendant — Avion Vaccaro...
WIFR
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Capron man will spend 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his wife. Juan Cerda, 48, was found guilty in the deadly stabbing of his wife, Kenia Acosta, at a bench trial on August 4. Cerda must serve 100% of his sentence and the Boone County judge in the case, Judge Tobin, called the offense “cold, calculated, and planned” and the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
Out-of-control ATV driver arrested after chase with Rockford Police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a handgun, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana after pursuing an ATV driver who fled through multiple yards and almost hit a woman during a police chase. According to police, on Wednesday, September 21st, officers attempted to stop 39-year-old Michael Hodges, who was operating a 3-wheeled motorcycle, in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating armed robbery at west Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A man with a handgun robbed a person at a gas station on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the victim had parked at the Kelley’s Market at the corner of Gammon and Schroeder roads around 4:40 p.m. Before the victim got out of the vehicle, a man got into the backseat, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money.
WIFR
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust. Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. Police attempted to pull...
nbc15.com
MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Winnebago County, Victim Reportedly Shot In The Neck
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of groping woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a woman from behind Tuesday night and then groped her. The 20-year-old victim told police that she was walking around 11:20 p.m. near North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street when she heard someone behind her, according to an incident report. The suspect then inappropriately touched the woman, police alleged.
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
WIFR
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting at a Rockford apartment complex. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding an incident where a man was shot in the neck.
WIFR
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man who skipped trial facing life sentence
A Kane County jury has found an Aurora man guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. 47-year-old Jose Arellano was not present for the trial. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Arellano's location is still unknown. Prosecutors say...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Reporting An Attempted Armed Robbery To A Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few...
wclo.com
Janesville Police warn citizens about the dangers of fentanyl
Now more than ever, Janesville Police are warning citizens to stay away from street drugs after fentanyl is turning up in everything from cocaine to THC gummies. Lieutenant Mike Blaser says a citizen recently fell unconscious after smoking marijuana and was revived with NARCAN. They later tested positive for fentanyl.
Comments / 1