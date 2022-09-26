ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen charged in Dryden Drive shooting bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — A teen charged in a shooting that injured two others on Madison’s north side in June was bound over for trial Thursday. Jamari Mondie, 19, faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to online court records. Mondie and his co-defendant — Avion Vaccaro...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Capron man will spend 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his wife. Juan Cerda, 48, was found guilty in the deadly stabbing of his wife, Kenia Acosta, at a bench trial on August 4. Cerda must serve 100% of his sentence and the Boone County judge in the case, Judge Tobin, called the offense “cold, calculated, and planned” and the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”
CAPRON, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
Beloit, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating armed robbery at west Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. — A man with a handgun robbed a person at a gas station on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the victim had parked at the Kelley’s Market at the corner of Gammon and Schroeder roads around 4:40 p.m. Before the victim got out of the vehicle, a man got into the backseat, pointed a handgun at them and demanded money.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Winnebago County, Victim Reportedly Shot In The Neck

Shooting Victim In Winnebago County, Victim Reportedly Shot In The Neck
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison PD search for suspect accused of groping woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a woman from behind Tuesday night and then groped her. The 20-year-old victim told police that she was walking around 11:20 p.m. near North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street when she heard someone behind her, according to an incident report. The suspect then inappropriately touched the woman, police alleged.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting at a Rockford apartment complex. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding an incident where a man was shot in the neck.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County

Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man who skipped trial facing life sentence

A Kane County jury has found an Aurora man guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. 47-year-old Jose Arellano was not present for the trial. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Arellano's location is still unknown. Prosecutors say...
AURORA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Reporting An Attempted Armed Robbery To A Business

Police Are Reporting An Attempted Armed Robbery To A Business
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville Police warn citizens about the dangers of fentanyl

Now more than ever, Janesville Police are warning citizens to stay away from street drugs after fentanyl is turning up in everything from cocaine to THC gummies. Lieutenant Mike Blaser says a citizen recently fell unconscious after smoking marijuana and was revived with NARCAN. They later tested positive for fentanyl.
JANESVILLE, WI

