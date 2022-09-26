Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ and ‘Motown,’ Dies at 66
The performer was known for recurring roles on 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Sister, Sister,' in addition to a singing career. Marva Hicks, a singer and actress known for Broadway roles in The Lion King and Motown: The Musical and for television credits that included Star Trek: Voyager, has died. She was 66.
Daily Beast
Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Who Played Nurse Ratched Dead at 88
Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for playing the sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at 88. Deadline reported that her family made the announcement through agent David Shaul but that no cause of death was given. Fletcher passed away at the...
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Let me tell you—it's going to be a heckuva Broadway season this fall
When people find out I'm a theater critic, there is one question they ask more than any other: "What should I see?" As Broadway revs up for its fall season, that question is hard to answer this year—not because there's not enough to recommend, but because the next few months are so firmly packed with shows I'm truly excited to see.
operawire.com
Watch This Before the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Medea’ & ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk’
Entering into opera out of the blue can be a daunting task. It’s not always easy to know what’s the first thing to watch. And moreover, what might be easiest to take in first might not be readily available. Take the Met Opera’s new 2022-23 season which opens...
Met Opera to open season with dark, murderous ‘Medea’
The first time Sondra Radvanovsky opened the Metropolitan Opera season, she played a mother who contemplates murdering her two young sons as revenge against her faithless lover.Five year later she’s back in a role that’s strikingly similar — with one crucial difference.“You know, the last opening night I didn’t quite get to killing the kids, but this time I succeeded,” Radvanovsky said, indulging in a bit of gallows humor.Such moments of levity are in short supply in Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea,” a work of almost unrelenting intensity that premiered in Paris in 1797 and is having its first-ever Met production...
