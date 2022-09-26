ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Daily Beast

Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Who Played Nurse Ratched Dead at 88

Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for playing the sadistic Nurse Mildred Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at 88. Deadline reported that her family made the announcement through agent David Shaul but that no cause of death was given. Fletcher passed away at the...
Deadline

Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87

Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
The Independent

Met Opera to open season with dark, murderous ‘Medea’

The first time Sondra Radvanovsky opened the Metropolitan Opera season, she played a mother who contemplates murdering her two young sons as revenge against her faithless lover.Five year later she’s back in a role that’s strikingly similar — with one crucial difference.“You know, the last opening night I didn’t quite get to killing the kids, but this time I succeeded,” Radvanovsky said, indulging in a bit of gallows humor.Such moments of levity are in short supply in Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea,” a work of almost unrelenting intensity that premiered in Paris in 1797 and is having its first-ever Met production...
