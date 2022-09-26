Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the sounds...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans. Bellevue University and Siena Francis House are kicking off their annual backpack drive to help homeless veterans in our area. Rep. Don Bacon undergoes appendix surgery. Updated: 6 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Now Held In Omaha
Omaha Police say 20-year old Wuanya Smith is back in Omaha, booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of Second Degree Murder, Use Of A Weapon - Gun - To Commit A Felony, Possession Of A Gun By A Prohibited Person, and Violation Of Probation. Omaha Police say Smith faces...
Ask Omaha: driving to work during the winter in the early mornings in Omaha
Hello, I am considering moving to Omaha but my main concern is driving to work in the morning (either 6am or 7am maybe earlier) during the winter. Are there ever times where driving to work isn't possible in Omaha? I have heard before that not showing up to work due to bad road conditions in Omaha is laughable, but I have also heard from people who live in Omaha that they have called out of work before on really bad days. How would I know if the road is drivable or not some days? I'm not used to the type of winters that Omaha gets. Also, are snow tires necessary or are all season tires all you need?
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
kios.org
The 55th Wing is returning to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha this week
(Omaha, NE) -- The Air Force reconnaissance jets and command and control aircraft are coming back to Omaha. The planes from the 55th Wing have been based at the Lincoln Airport for the last year and a half while a main runway was being re-built at Offutt Air Force Base. The new runway is named Runway 13-31, representing its approach -- 130 degrees from the northwest, 310 degrees from the southeast. There'll be a ribbon cutting at the new Offutt runway this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m., and then the planes will start landing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
WOWT
WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge
Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM UTC.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
WOWT
NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
WOWT
Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed
Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Judge to consider priest...
Comments / 1