Virginia State

deseret.com

Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I'm endorsing Mike Lee

Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

Democrats' strategy to boost MAGA Republicans is vindicated

Over the past year, Democrats trotted out an oft-criticized strategy for dealing with the few Republican candidates willing to stand up to Donald Trump: They tried to defeat them. In gubernatorial, Senate and House primaries across the country, Democratic campaign committees poured millions into boosting pro-Trump candidates and defeating less...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Abigail Spanberger
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Intercept

Florida Contracts Go to Companies That Flooded Ron DeSantis Campaign Fund

Under the leadership of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, a Missouri-based railroad and transport company that contributed generously in support of his campaign saw an astonishing 280-fold increase in its Florida state government contract awards. A construction aggregates firm that contributed $82,500 was awarded $30 million in new contracts. And a highway and civil site contracting firm that gave $22,500 saw its contracts grow 15-fold. They are just a few of the companies — mostly small and mid-sized construction firms — identified by The Intercept that saw a bonanza of lucrative contracts under the Republican governor, who has styled himself as a successor to Donald Trump and a foe to corporate America’s household names.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Lots of new midterm polls

It’s less than six weeks until Election Day, and there are several new polls out from key midterm states. A new Fox News poll of Georgia has Sen. Raphael Warnock at 46% among registered voters and GOP challenger Herschel Walker at 41%. In the gubernatorial race, it’s incumbent GOP...
ELECTIONS
Salon

As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy

In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texas GOP to Biden: 'Come and take it' on assault weapons ban pledge

(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has a message for President Joe Biden in response to his pledge to ban so-called assault weapons in the U.S.: “Come and take it.”. The phrase is known to Texans as the rallying cry that sparked the Texas Revolution...
TEXAS STATE

