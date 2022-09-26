ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Northwestern releases early design concepts for new Ryan Field

On Wednesday, Northwestern University rolled out via a 2,459-word news release its elaborate plans to rebuild and downsize the current Ryan Field. The rebuilding of the stadium was announced last year at about this time. The details are the culmination of the work Northwestern has been doing since. The release...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Parking study recommends higher meter rates, fee increases

A new study of Evanston’s parking system recommends that officials consider raising their $2 per-hour off-street parking rate downtown and hike rates in other areas of the system too, generating revenue to bolster aging infrastructure. The study also addressed parking around Northwestern University’s Ryan Field during special events and...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

Have you ever strolled down Howard Street? Did you know there is a cabaret theater named Theo Ubique at 721 Howard St.? The theater’s newest show, Refuge, will run from Oct. 7 to Nov. 13. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

COVID-19 update as of Sept. 29: Evanston and Cook County rated ‘low’ risk

The State of Illinois announced Thursday, Sept. 29, it is launching a pilot program to analyze school wastewater for COVID-19. The project, which will also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute. The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
wgnradio.com

Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest

Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. “I came out and said my goodbyes and went inside and cried.” That’s how Alison Eisendrath described the morning her grand front-yard tree was taken down section by section. Arborist Antonio Herrera, in the cherry picker, said the maple was 90 years old. The tree had lost large limbs during recent storms. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Spirit of Evanston, Future of Evanston award nominations due Oct. 3

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION IS MONDAY, OCTOBER 3. Do you know someone who embodies the spirit of Evanston? Is there someone you know who gave in an extraordinary way to our community during the pandemic? Someone who is infused with a powerful commitment to help our community?. The Spirit...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS boys golf: Wildkits advance behind regional champ Kieran Low

Kieran Low’s coming out party continued Wednesday at the Loyola Academy Regional tournament. That should serve as a fair warning to the rest of the high school golfers still alive in the Class 3A state tournament field. Low became the first Evanston golfer in at least 60 years to...
EVANSTON, IL
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
CHICAGO, IL

