Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Northwestern releases early design concepts for new Ryan Field
On Wednesday, Northwestern University rolled out via a 2,459-word news release its elaborate plans to rebuild and downsize the current Ryan Field. The rebuilding of the stadium was announced last year at about this time. The details are the culmination of the work Northwestern has been doing since. The release...
evanstonroundtable.com
Parking study recommends higher meter rates, fee increases
A new study of Evanston’s parking system recommends that officials consider raising their $2 per-hour off-street parking rate downtown and hike rates in other areas of the system too, generating revenue to bolster aging infrastructure. The study also addressed parking around Northwestern University’s Ryan Field during special events and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Have you ever strolled down Howard Street? Did you know there is a cabaret theater named Theo Ubique at 721 Howard St.? The theater’s newest show, Refuge, will run from Oct. 7 to Nov. 13. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany...
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 29: Evanston and Cook County rated ‘low’ risk
The State of Illinois announced Thursday, Sept. 29, it is launching a pilot program to analyze school wastewater for COVID-19. The project, which will also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute. The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
wgnradio.com
Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest
Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Wednesday daily digest
Good Wednesday morning, Evanston. “I came out and said my goodbyes and went inside and cried.” That’s how Alison Eisendrath described the morning her grand front-yard tree was taken down section by section. Arborist Antonio Herrera, in the cherry picker, said the maple was 90 years old. The tree had lost large limbs during recent storms. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Explainer: Here's When the Chicago Area Typically Sees Its First Freeze
A series of frigid nights have emphatically delivered the message that fall is in the air for the Chicago area, but residents still haven’t quite experienced the first dreaded freeze of the season. A freeze is the bane of farmers and gardeners, as frigid temperatures can badly damage or...
evanstonroundtable.com
Spirit of Evanston, Future of Evanston award nominations due Oct. 3
DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION IS MONDAY, OCTOBER 3. Do you know someone who embodies the spirit of Evanston? Is there someone you know who gave in an extraordinary way to our community during the pandemic? Someone who is infused with a powerful commitment to help our community?. The Spirit...
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys golf: Wildkits advance behind regional champ Kieran Low
Kieran Low’s coming out party continued Wednesday at the Loyola Academy Regional tournament. That should serve as a fair warning to the rest of the high school golfers still alive in the Class 3A state tournament field. Low became the first Evanston golfer in at least 60 years to...
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Comments / 1