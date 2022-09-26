'My baby is gone': Mother of Raleigh woman killed by son says he was diagnosed with mental illness

An unthinkable tragedy left the family of Trumelia Hawkins devastated and reeling after losing both her and her son in different ways.

Tyler made his first court appearance Monday. He stood before a Wake County judge who ordered he be kept in jail without bond. If convicted, Tyler could face the death penalty or life in prison.

"It hurts. I really have not had a good night's sleep since this happened. My baby is gone," said Veatrice Hawkins, the victim's mother. "She was such a sweet girl. Really would do anything for you if she could do it. She loved her children too."

Veatrice told ABC11, her grandson Tyler was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder two years ago.

"He didn't want help. He would never take his medicine," she said. "You have to stand there and watch him, but that don't mean he wouldn't go to the washroom and throw it back up."

According to Hawkins, her daughter bought her first home several years back. It was a place for her and her two sons to call home. As of Monday afternoon a growing memorial could be seen on the porch of the home situated on Griffis Glen Drive.

Neighbors placed flowers there in memory of her. They are still in disbelief of this unthinkable tragedy that happened just steps from where they live.

"I drove up and looked at the yellow tape. Then said to myself 'I hope it wasn't her.' Through texts and conversations I found out it was her," neighbor Mickey Saunders said.

Veatrice also told ABC11 Hawkins worked in human resources and was trying to becoming a realtor. She said her daughter would truly be missed.