KMPH.com
2 men dead, including suspect, woman wounded in shooting at Tulare County dairy
Two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a dairy Thursday morning west of Goshen in Tulare County. The sheriff's office says a 49-year-old woman was shot but will survive. The suspect and another man did not survive. Deputies were called to Delta...
2 dead, 1 injured after apparent murder-suicide near a dairy in Goshen, Tulare Co. Sheriff confirms
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported that one person and a shooter are both dead after an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
IDENTIFIED: Teens killed in Orange Cove crash with garbage truck
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on […]
Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
KMJ
Two Year Old Child Found At A Drug Bust In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Detectives with Fresno County Sherriff’s Special Investigations Task Force gave out a search warrant to a home in Fresno near Prospect and Church Avenues on Wednesday where they discovered a home filled with drugs, weapons, and a two-year-old child. When they first approached the...
Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
Triple-homicide suspect found in Mariposa County, police say
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department. Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead after fire in Reedley orchard named
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a fire in an orchard on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Gessell Tellez was the woman who was found in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues. Authorities said Tellez was homeless and living in […]
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
Fresno drug dealing operation dismantled, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Fresno home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Task Force served a search warrant at a home located in the area of S. Prospect and W. Church avenues in Fresno. […]
Suspect arrested after social media threat to Edison High School, Fresno Police say
The Fresno Police Department detained a suspect Thursday after an investigation into a social media threat, the department said.
clovisroundup.com
Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer
A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
KMJ
Homeless Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Police says one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man laying down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound...
GV Wire
Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping
A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
