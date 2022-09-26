ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mendota, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Two Year Old Child Found At A Drug Bust In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Detectives with Fresno County Sherriff’s Special Investigations Task Force gave out a search warrant to a home in Fresno near Prospect and Church Avenues on Wednesday where they discovered a home filled with drugs, weapons, and a two-year-old child. When they first approached the...
FRESNO, CA
#Ids#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno drug dealing operation dismantled, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Fresno home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Task Force served a search warrant at a home located in the area of S. Prospect and W. Church avenues in Fresno. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer

A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
CLOVIS, CA
Public Safety
GV Wire

Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years

A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Homeless Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Police says one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man laying down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Jury Convicts MS-13 Member of Machete Murder, Kidnapping

A federal jury in Fresno has found an MS-13 gang member guilty of a 2017 murder and kidnapping. Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez, 27, a citizen of El Salvador illegally living in Mendota, will face life in prison when he is sentenced, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Wednesday in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA

