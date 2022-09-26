Read full article on original website
Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A retired Oakland Park couple who lives just across the river from the Continental Carbon plant is sharing their story about the plant and the effect they believe it is having on their home. In 2007, a lawsuit was filed against Continental Carbon by another Oakland Park resident, along with the […]
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
tjournal.com
Public reviews plans for Buena Vista renovation
a comprehensive renovation of the downtown area of Buena Vista has been selected as one of the projects to be funded by revenue from the River Valley Regional Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax. The project is expected to get around $2 million. Members of the community were recently...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian
PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian. Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis. Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.
‘A puppy named Pancake’: PAWS Humane & Florida Urgent Rescue give animals shelter from Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian. PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path. This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including […]
WALB 10
Tracking Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s 11pm Advisory - The major category 3 hurricane is expected to become a category 4 storm and the projected track has been adjusted further east. Ian nears the southwest coast with projected landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of Ian, deteriorating conditions will spread north across the state. Tropical alerts cover the Peninsula on the west and east coast.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. no longer needs poll workers for this election season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office said it now has plenty of poll workers and they will be safe on Election Day in August. WALB News 10 previously reported that the elections office needed about 100 more workers but now the county expects smooth operations on election day.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
WALB 10
Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases. Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
Peach County woman hopes to help those in crisis after husband's suicide
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the CDC, every 11 minutes someone takes their life by suicide in the Unites States. On Thursday, September 29, Piedmont Macon is hosting a Suicide Prevention Symposium. It's to bring awareness and shine light on suicide. Grief counselor Franchetta Trawick is coordinating the event. She says helping others with mental health struggles is important in Central Georgia.
WALB 10
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers. Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving. Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the...
WALB 10
Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe hospital said that while they saw a major decrease in people contracting the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are starting to see a slight increase as flu season approaches. People can contract the flu at any time. However, the flu tends to...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
