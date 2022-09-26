ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, GA

WALB 10

Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
ALBANY, GA
tjournal.com

Public reviews plans for Buena Vista renovation

a comprehensive renovation of the downtown area of Buena Vista has been selected as one of the projects to be funded by revenue from the River Valley Regional Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax. The project is expected to get around $2 million.   Members of the community were recently...
BUENA VISTA, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

‘A puppy named Pancake’: PAWS Humane & Florida Urgent Rescue give animals shelter from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local shelter is partnering up with a Florida rescue service to give animals a safe place during Hurricane Ian. PAWS Humane Society and Florida Urgent Rescue are collaborating to provide shelter for animals in Hurricane Ian’s Path. This partnership brought dozens of Florida animals up to Muscogee County — including […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Tracking Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s 11pm Advisory - The major category 3 hurricane is expected to become a category 4 storm and the projected track has been adjusted further east. Ian nears the southwest coast with projected landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of Ian, deteriorating conditions will spread north across the state. Tropical alerts cover the Peninsula on the west and east coast.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns of rising respiratory virus cases as October begins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As respiratory virus cases awareness month begins in October, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is already seeing a rise in cases. Respiratory Syntical Virus (RSV) is a cold-like disease that hospitalizes around 58,000 children under 5 annually, according to Phoebe. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County woman hopes to help those in crisis after husband's suicide

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — According to the CDC, every 11 minutes someone takes their life by suicide in the Unites States. On Thursday, September 29, Piedmont Macon is hosting a Suicide Prevention Symposium. It's to bring awareness and shine light on suicide. Grief counselor Franchetta Trawick is coordinating the event. She says helping others with mental health struggles is important in Central Georgia.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe hospital said that while they saw a major decrease in people contracting the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are starting to see a slight increase as flu season approaches. People can contract the flu at any time. However, the flu tends to...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
COLUMBUS, GA

