MyNorthwest
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
MyNorthwest
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
q13fox.com
2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
MyNorthwest
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
police1.com
Video shows Wash. man firing multiple rounds at officers before being fatally shot
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police body-worn camera footage and surveillance video released by Pierce County deadly force investigators Monday show how a gunfight that killed an assault suspect and closed down four blocks on the city's south side last month unfolded. During the course of about four minutes, Peter...
KING-5
BREAKING: Bar fight leads to shots fired in Tacoma
A fight escalated into a shot fired at The Office Bar & Grill in downtown Tacoma. Responding officers shot at the suspect, but nobody was hit.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
q13fox.com
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student
COVINGTON, Wash. — A $500,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Covington man who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who had suffered a traumatic brain...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole money from a Lacey grocery store
LACEY, Wash. - Police are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from a grocery store in Lacey on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man stole $306.44 from Safeway on Yelm Highway SE just before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The LPD posted...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of his twin brother outside NE Portland hotel, police say
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
KING-5
Man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on SR 900 arrested
RENTON, Wash. — A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at cars along State Route 900 near Renton was arrested Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old man is accused of causing more than $2,200 worth of damage, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). He was arrested without incident just...
