Sequim, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Stranger

The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less

In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
SEATTLE, WA
Sequim, WA
Sequim, WA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Kopachuck State Park renewal nearing, minus beach portion

Kopachuck State Park’s renovation will begin in early 2023, but work on the lower, beach area will be delayed. The park was re-envisioned for day use only after the campground area closed in 2011 as a safety precaution. Douglas fir trees had become infected with laminated root rot and hundreds were cut down.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival is almost here

PORT ANGELES – The 21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival in Port Angeles is coming back in all its glory on Friday, October 7 through Sunday the 9th. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 festival was cancelled, and lasts year’s event was presented in an abbreviated form, so organizers are thrilled to be able to put on a festival that’s bigger and better than ever.
PORT ANGELES, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE

Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Full burn ban extended in Clallam County

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Fire Marshal George Bailey announced Tuesday he is extending the County burn ban until further notice due to the continued warm weather and the reduced availability of fire-fighting resources. Typically, the burn ban would end on October 1. Bailey says there are projections for...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
EDMONDS, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam transit thrilled with Hurricane Ridge Shuttle response

Clallam Transit is hailing their first season of operating the Hurricane Ridge Shuttle Service as a big success. The route connected visitors and locals to the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center in Olympic National Park from June 1 through September 15, and during that time, the route had over 3,200 boardings.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...

