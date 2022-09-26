Sacramento, CA — A new state law will take effect in July of 2024 related to used bottles. At that time, wine and liquor bottles will be added to the state’s recycling program. It currently includes beer cans and bottles, but not wine and spirits containers. That will change because Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law designed to decrease the number of bottles that end up in landfills.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO