Sentencing for man in plot to blow up Democratic HQ delayed
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The sentencing of a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump was delayed Wednesday after a federal judge rejected a plea agreement. Ian...
Judge denies release to suspect in Vermont slaying case
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal court judge on Tuesday denied a request for pretrial release for one of the men charged in connection with the alleged 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man as part of a dispute over a failed oil deal. Berk Eratay, 35, a...
Wine And Liquor Bottles Added To CA Recycling Program
Sacramento, CA — A new state law will take effect in July of 2024 related to used bottles. At that time, wine and liquor bottles will be added to the state’s recycling program. It currently includes beer cans and bottles, but not wine and spirits containers. That will change because Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law designed to decrease the number of bottles that end up in landfills.
Governor Argues Bill Package Will Speed Up New Home Construction
Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of 38 bills that he says will reduce the time it takes to add new housing in California. They address things like minor CEQA reforms, expanding the use of accessory dwelling units, and allowing housing to be built in underutilized commercial and retail zoned areas.
