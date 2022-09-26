Read full article on original website
Teen shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he is now out of surgery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks defending himself a 'lose-lose' situation, expert says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will represent himself in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial set to begin with jury selection Oct. 3, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Wednesday, Sept. 28. Brooks faces multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident, including six counts of intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.
Judge lets suspect represent himself in Waukesha parade trial
This court has warned Mr. Brooks what he's getting into."
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Former Waukesha Co. DA on 1995 murder trial when defendant represented himself
A former Waukesha County District Attorney recounts another high-profile case when the defendant represented himself, the James Oswald trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman, 94, struck at Brady and Prospect, dies from injuries
MILWAUKEE - A 94-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Brady and Prospect on the city's lower east side Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29. Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman was crossing the street on Prospect when she was struck by a 40-year-old driver who was turning from E. Brady onto N. Prospect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Why insanity plea was dropped
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, withdrew his insanity plea on Sept. 9. Appearing in Waukesha County court before Judge Jennifer Dorow for a jury status hearing, Brooks...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police shots fired outside hotel; teen wounded
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police says shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 officers responded to the Delta Hotel at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot outside Greenfield Meijer, woman arrested
A man was shot outside Meijer in Greenfield near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday morning when a physical fight led to gunfire. A woman was arrested.
wlip.com
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida
FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Why he was free on bail before parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks' involvement in the criminal justice system began long before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. At the time he's alleged to have driven his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60, he had two open cases in Milwaukee County. In fact, just days before the parade tragedy, Brooks was released in Milwaukee County on $1,000 bond.
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m. According to police, a 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man was riding his motorcycle north on S. Business at 14th when he crashed into the back of a car that was coming up to a traffic light at 14th and Indiana.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bicyclist struck in Milwaukee; man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Police say a vehicle was making a right turn when it struck a bicyclist that was crossing the...
