Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bicyclist struck in Milwaukee; man in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Police say a vehicle was making a right turn when it struck a bicyclist that was crossing the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Glendale, WI
Glendale, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot outside Greenfield Meijer, woman arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A man was shot outside Meijer in Greenfield near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when a physical fight led to gunfire. A woman was arrested. According to police, this all started with an argument between two men; one in his car and the...
GREENFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Construction zone crashes; 2 wrecks at I-43 and Hampton this year

MILWAUKEE - For the second time in recent months, a car crashes into the construction zone of I-43 near Hampton. While the two incidents are very different, the message to drivers remains the same. "Somebody entered a closed onramp, continued on until they ran out…which wasn’t very long until they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida

FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses

KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge bound Nicholas Matzen over for trial on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the connection to the death of Emily Rogers. The ruling came after Matzen's preliminary hearing. In that hearing, his defense team argued the case should be dismissed. But the motion was denied. Matzen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

