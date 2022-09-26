Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Video shows woman shot at least 14 times in front of children; suspect on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is on the run after shooting his girlfriend at least 14 times in front of their children. Not only did this mother survive, she asked to share her story on our Milwaukee Crime Stoppers segment to help catch him. The whole shooting was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bicyclist struck in Milwaukee; man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Police say a vehicle was making a right turn when it struck a bicyclist that was crossing the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, 40th and Custer, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 41, was shot near 40th and Custer Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, and a Milwaukee man, 43, was arrested. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4 p.m. during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Milwaukee man who was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot outside Greenfield Meijer, woman arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A man was shot outside Meijer in Greenfield near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when a physical fight led to gunfire. A woman was arrested. According to police, this all started with an argument between two men; one in his car and the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
Argument leads to shooting near 40th and Custer; 1 injured, 1 arrested
Milwaukee police arrested a woman after a shooting near 40th and Custer on Tuesday. According to police, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman shot a 41-year-old woman during an argument.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Construction zone crashes; 2 wrecks at I-43 and Hampton this year
MILWAUKEE - For the second time in recent months, a car crashes into the construction zone of I-43 near Hampton. While the two incidents are very different, the message to drivers remains the same. "Somebody entered a closed onramp, continued on until they ran out…which wasn’t very long until they...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Badger Institute: Milwaukee Driving Crime Spike, Criminal Justice System Failing
A new deep dive into Wisconsin crime statistics shows a growing problem with crime in Milwaukee as well as a failing criminal justice system in the rest of the state. The Badger Institute released four new reports on Tuesday, each looking at a different facet of the criminal justice system.
wlip.com
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida
FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Kenosha Las Margaritas bar shootings, owner surrenders licenses
KENOSHA, Wis. - Las Margaritas, the Kenosha bar where four people were shot, including two who were killed, on Sept. 18 is now closed for good. The bar likely won't open again after the owner surrendered her licenses to the city. Houston Oliver was one of the two killed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge bound Nicholas Matzen over for trial on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the connection to the death of Emily Rogers. The ruling came after Matzen's preliminary hearing. In that hearing, his defense team argued the case should be dismissed. But the motion was denied. Matzen...
wlip.com
Racine Man Allegedly Busted For Selling Large Amounts of Cocaine and Fentanyl
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man faces drug charges in Kenosha County. 28 year old Eusebio Luna-Romero is said to have allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on two different occasions in recent months in a home in Kenosha. Those sales led to authorities busting Luna-Romero’s Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle near 35th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 35th and Vliet. It happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
