ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

With ‘Anvil!: The Story Of Anvil’ Re-Release, Band & Director Sacha Gervasi Enjoy Encore

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBLd1_0iBCdgFt00

Last Thursday, a stone’s throw from the former headquarters of Larry Flynt’s Hustler empire, a trove of thirsty teenage influencers, A-listers such as Dustin Hoffman and rock stars including Muse’s Matt Bellamy were queueing up to walk the red carpet at a movie premiere.

This wasn’t, however, the latest Marvel launch or an Oscar-bait opening. It was the re-release of a 13-year-old music documentary about a previously relatively unknown heavy metal band from Canada.

Anvil !: The Story of Anvil, a tale of hope and heavy metal, has been having quite the encore.

The film, directed by Sacha Gervasi , has been re-released by Utopia for a new generation of kids that seem willing to get in the pit for its heartwarming message: never give up.

‘Railway Children,’ Anvil, Abigail Disney & ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ – Specialty Preview

“It’s chaotic magic,” Gervasi tells Deadline the morning after the LA premiere that included a live performance from the band.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008, tells the story of Canadian metallers Anvil, who influenced the likes of Metallica and Guns N Roses but never quite got their dues.

However, despite slogging away with day jobs in catering and construction, founders Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner never quit. Even after setback after setback, as documented in the film, the group’s often comical willingness to keep going in the face of disappointment eventually led to success.

After the film was released, Anvil went on tour with AC/DC and appeared on The Tonight Show. “To this day, 15 years after we started making the film, the band has never had to do another day job ever again,” says Gervasi. “It’s changed all of our lives.”

It was not, however, as easy as it sounds.

‘Anvil! The Story Of Anvil’ Teaser Trailer: Utopia Sets Re-Release Of Newly Restored Documentary By Sacha Gervasi

The film may have shepherded through a golden age of music documentaries, opening the door for docs such as Oscar-winner Searching for Sugar Man , but the making of the movie shares parallels with Anvil’s career.

Gervasi had known the band well in the 1980s, first as a teenage fan, then later as a roadie for them, affectionately dubbed ‘Teabag’.

But after breaking through in Hollywood – he wrote the Tom Hanks-fronted, Steven Spielberg-directed film The Terminal – he invited his old tour buddies to LA and persuaded them to let him document their latest chapter.

Gervasi self-financed the film “about an unknown band and their struggles to make it in their 50s”. After he didn’t receive any substantial offers at Sundance, and a call from his accountant suggesting that he file for bankruptcy, he took out a second mortgage on his house to fund a theatrical release of the film.

“As you see in the movie, there was this feeling that everyone was on the edge of calamity at every single moment. I knew if the movie didn’t work, it was going to be calamitous for me so there was this tension about it. We were in the trenches together. And thank God, this was not a disaster. I just knew at that point, I had to do it. I couldn’t not do it. It’s one of those movies like that. That’s why you feel that that energy. That’s why I think it still has life now, because it has some sort of deep emotion to it, because we were all risking everything.”

REUNION TOUR

Over the years, Gervasi, who went on to direct Hitchcock and My Dinner with Hervé has considered some form of follow-up with the band.

He says one approach was to take an approach similar to Up , the series of documentaries from Paul Almond and Michael Apted, that looks at a family every seven years.

In 2014, there was also talk of sequel called Anvil 2: The Quest for World Peace , with the band organizing a concert for the Israelis and the Palestinians to bring them all together. “We actually set out to do it. But then, you know, it didn’t happen. It just got rather serious. The Middle East conflict is quite a lot for Anvil.”

There’s also more footage of the band including a “very intense trip” when Kudlow took Reiner to Auschwitz. “The second film would be about Judaism and identity,” he says. “We do have some stuff but who knows whether it’ll ever see the light of day, but I felt like I didn’t really have anything to add after this film. But we’ll see what evolves over time.”

The success of Anvil!: The Story of Anvil also made it hard for Gervasi to look at other music documentary projects. “I’ve been offered some pretty big things. The only music documentary I would make would be on The Clash, they’re one of my favorite bands,” he adds.

He says that Anvil succeeded because the mainstream public had no idea who the band was. He tells a couple of amusing stories to illustrate the point. Firstly, at a film festival in Ireland, two young fans approached Reiner and said that because he shared a name (albeit with a slightly different spelling) with the director of This Is Spinal Tap, it wasn’t a real documentary. Reiner pulled out his passport to prove it was his real name and they said, “You Hollywood people can get any props you need”.

Similarly, Chris Soos, who was DP on the documentary, thought Gervasi was pulling the wool over his eyes during filming. “He said, ‘I need to know, are they actors?’ He didn’t even believe what he was shooting. He thought I was playing some kind of Michel Gondry-like trick on him. But that’s why I made the movie because when you were with them, it was like being in a movie.”

UTOPIA

But why is the film being re-released, particularly in such a wide way on over 200 screens, 13 years after it first came out?

Gervasi credits his teenage godson Rio, son of Rebecca Yeldham, who produced the film, after he brought a group of friends over to his house to screen the film at the tail-end of the pandemic.

“We were all astonished to see that 17-year old kids were responding in such a visceral way to the film. [Rio] said ‘We’ve just come out of Covid, we’ve been locked down for a couple of years and we’ve not been able to socialize,” he says. “When I was 15/16, I was on the road with Anvil and those years are so critical. They had been denied that so they responded to the hopeful, inspirational aspect of the film. On another level, it’s a very sad film. But if you hang if there long enough, maybe something magic can happen.”

Robert Schwartzman, a member of the Coppola family, lead singer of rock band Rooney and founder of distributor Utopia, was one of those that attended these screenings with the kids.

“Robert said that he thinks there’s a new audience for this. The message was this is not a reheated old meal. This is a fresh new dish,” he adds. “He said we should put this out as if it’s a totally new movie and market it to these young people.”

With potentially more screenings with a bonus live performance, Gervasi is getting the band back together for a few more encores.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Apted
Person
Abigail Disney
Person
Robert Schwartzman
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sundance Film Festival#The Band#Anvil#Encore#Hustler#Marvel#Specialty Preview#Canadian
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy