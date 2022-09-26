ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock.

Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but “Chris is so bloody funny” that it prevented him from getting into character.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire. “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it.”

Bale continued, “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

The actor, who famously takes extra measures to prepare for roles, said he doesn’t blame Rock. Distancing himself from his co-stars is just part of Bale’s process.

“I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself,” he said. “Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene.”

“Amsterdam” premieres on Oct. 7.

