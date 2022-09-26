It’s not a huge surprise, but the Detroit Lions will be without their two best offensive players on Sunday against the Seahawks. D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s fantasy managers have surely been thinking about backup plans for Week 4. On Friday morning Lions head coach Dan Campbell pushed those plans from thought to affirmed action, saying he does not expect Swift (shoulder/ankle) or St. Brown (right ankle) to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

