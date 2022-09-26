Read full article on original website
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4
There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown out for the Detroit Lions on Sunday
It’s not a huge surprise, but the Detroit Lions will be without their two best offensive players on Sunday against the Seahawks. D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s fantasy managers have surely been thinking about backup plans for Week 4. On Friday morning Lions head coach Dan Campbell pushed those plans from thought to affirmed action, saying he does not expect Swift (shoulder/ankle) or St. Brown (right ankle) to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
FanSided
