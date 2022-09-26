Read full article on original website
Red Cross sends crews to help in Florida
The Red Cross is aiding in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Twenty-five of those are from Michigan, 10 of which are from west and southwest Michigan. (Sept. 29, 2022)
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days. (Sept. 28, 2022)
Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion
The Heritage Museum of Newaygo County is reopening to the public after a move to a new facility. (Sept. 28, 2022) Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion. Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’. Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families. Village of...
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago. (Sept. 27, 2022)
International Festival of Holland takes place Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can celebrate and enjoy entertainment, food, and products from a variety of different countries at the International Festival of Holland this Saturday. Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther from the City of Holland join us today to tell us all about what’s going on!
Local MI group planning to rebuild after Ian
While many disaster relief organizations are ready to help with cleanup on the ground, the World Renew fund out of Byron Center is planning an effort to help rebuild homes. (Sept. 28, 2022)
El Vocero newspaper serves Spanish speakers for decades
El Vocero Hispano was established nearly three decades ago and has been serving the Spanish-speaking community in West Michigan continuously ever since. (Sept. 28, 2022)
AG suing company over PFAS contamination
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that by not addressing the pollution at its old plants, the manufacturer is leaving behind a legacy of contamination in West Michigan. (Sept. 29, 2022)
In Ian’s path, native Michiganders hunker down
As Hurricane Ian batters Florida, people there are hunkering down, including a couple with ties to West Michigan. (Sept. 28, 2022)
Pine Rest discusses the importance of self care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the kids back in school, they may be experience higher levels of stress and anxiety and parents may be wondering how to help alleviate some of that pressure. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about...
Ryan Kelley’s court date on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges pushed back
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, who has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, has had his next court date pushed back. Kelley was originally scheduled to be in court again on Wednesday. It has now been pushed back to Dec. 8, court records show.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families
The lisason to migrant families for Grand Haven Area Public Schools talked about the important work that she does for the community. (Sept. 29, 2022)
Tudor Dixon proposes 'Women's Sports Fairness Act'
Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal to “protect women’s sports.” (Sept. 28, 2022)
How to prevent and protect your family from a fire at home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research shows adults 65 and older are twice as likely to be injured or killed during a fire emergency. According to the American Safety & Health Institute, factors contributing to these statistics include common aging issues that limit an older adult’s physical and cognitive abilities. In addition, medications can alter a person’s judgment. A reduced sense of pain can delay the treatment of burns or injuries, and a decreased immune function can result in more rapid injuries.
What services are provided by hospice care?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Although physical care is an essential component of hospice services, hospice organizations offer several resources to meet patients’ individual needs and to support them while they are nearing the end of life. During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Merrin Bethel from Emmanuel Hospice...
Try these Biggby Coffee fall drinks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall weather means yummy fall drinks and today just so happens to be National Coffee Day so we thought we’d celebrate with our friends at Biggby Coffee!. Biggby “B the One” 5K Walk/Run. Sunday, October 9th. 10am-12pm. Millennium Park – Grand...
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092822
Wednesday night’s temperatures will dip into the 30s with scattered frost possible. A hard freeze is expected from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north. (Sept. 28, 2022)
Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel
The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)
