GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research shows adults 65 and older are twice as likely to be injured or killed during a fire emergency. According to the American Safety & Health Institute, factors contributing to these statistics include common aging issues that limit an older adult’s physical and cognitive abilities. In addition, medications can alter a person’s judgment. A reduced sense of pain can delay the treatment of burns or injuries, and a decreased immune function can result in more rapid injuries.

