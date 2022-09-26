ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

WOOD

Red Cross sends crews to help in Florida

The Red Cross is aiding in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Twenty-five of those are from Michigan, 10 of which are from west and southwest Michigan. (Sept. 29, 2022)
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD

Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion

The Heritage Museum of Newaygo County is reopening to the public after a move to a new facility. (Sept. 28, 2022) Heritage Museum of Newaygo County reopens after expansion. Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’. Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families. Village of...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
WOOD

International Festival of Holland takes place Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can celebrate and enjoy entertainment, food, and products from a variety of different countries at the International Festival of Holland this Saturday. Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther from the City of Holland join us today to tell us all about what’s going on!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

AG suing company over PFAS contamination

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that by not addressing the pollution at its old plants, the manufacturer is leaving behind a legacy of contamination in West Michigan. (Sept. 29, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Pine Rest discusses the importance of self care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the kids back in school, they may be experience higher levels of stress and anxiety and parents may be wondering how to help alleviate some of that pressure. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

List: West Michigan festivals and events to attend this Fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall in West Michigan is a beautiful time of year! What better time than now to get outdoors, observe the season’s foilage, and attend festive events that local organizations, businesses and groups are hosting to get us excited to take on the next few months!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to prevent and protect your family from a fire at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research shows adults 65 and older are twice as likely to be injured or killed during a fire emergency. According to the American Safety & Health Institute, factors contributing to these statistics include common aging issues that limit an older adult’s physical and cognitive abilities. In addition, medications can alter a person’s judgment. A reduced sense of pain can delay the treatment of burns or injuries, and a decreased immune function can result in more rapid injuries.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

What services are provided by hospice care?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Although physical care is an essential component of hospice services, hospice organizations offer several resources to meet patients’ individual needs and to support them while they are nearing the end of life. During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Merrin Bethel from Emmanuel Hospice...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try these Biggby Coffee fall drinks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall weather means yummy fall drinks and today just so happens to be National Coffee Day so we thought we’d celebrate with our friends at Biggby Coffee!. Biggby “B the One” 5K Walk/Run. Sunday, October 9th. 10am-12pm. Millennium Park – Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092822

Wednesday night’s temperatures will dip into the 30s with scattered frost possible. A hard freeze is expected from Ludington to Big Rapids to the north. (Sept. 28, 2022)
LUDINGTON, MI

Community Policy