msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
msn.com
Fact check: False claim that Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The claim: Duchess Meghan was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 19 was an international who's who, with guests including a long list of royals and world leaders such as the Japanese emperor and President Joe Biden. Social media users are claiming a...
Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."
Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
msn.com
Prince Harry Fixing Meghan's Hair in Resurfaced Video Goes Viral: 'So Cute'
A compilation of clips showing Prince Harry attentively arranging Meghan Markle's hair while at events together has gone viral after being uploaded to social media platform TikTok. The video has been viewed over four million times since being uploaded to the social media platform by user "proudofmeghan" with the caption...
msn.com
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
Father-of-10 Coolio fought 3 secret court battles with baby mamas as records show shocking amount he was earning a month
LOTHARIO Coolio fought three secret child support lawsuits with his baby mamas, according to records obtained by The U.S. Sun. The exact number of children the late rapper fathered is unknown; however, it's believed Coolio had at least ten kids - including four with his ex-wife Josefa Salinas. Records revealed...
Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir
Ripa opened up about her mental health struggles in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories Kelly Ripa shares that she's dealt with anxiety throughout her adult life. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, is known for her lively on-screen personality but in an excerpt from her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, she detailed her mental health struggles and how they impacted her everyday life. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when...
SheKnows
Meet the Woman Who Could Finally Clue Us In to Elizabeth’s Murky Past!
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what does it mean that General Hospital‘s Elizabeth has sketched a picture of Finn’s late wife, Reiko? That’s the question everyone wants answered, especially fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the slow-moving, confusing story. If the...
msn.com
Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance
A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
Popculture
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy
Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
