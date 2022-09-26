ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
CELEBRITIES
Tara Lynn
POPSUGAR

Kelly Ripa Details Experience With Anxiety and Depression: "I. Was. Miserable."

Kelly Ripa has often put on a happy face as one of the nation's most recognizable morning-talk-show hosts for years, cohosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" with the late Regis Philbin for a decade. But as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a preview of her new book, "Live Wire," having to face the cameras every morning isn't always easy. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when under duress," Ripa writes. "People think that because I'm an extrovert on television I am one in real life. Surprise. That's why they call it acting."
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment

Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
TV SERIES
msn.com

Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kelly Ripa Shares She Has a 'Severe Case of Social Anxiety Disorder' in New Memoir

Ripa opened up about her mental health struggles in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories Kelly Ripa shares that she's dealt with anxiety throughout her adult life. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, is known for her lively on-screen personality but in an excerpt from her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, she detailed her mental health struggles and how they impacted her everyday life. "I have a severe case of social anxiety disorder, and I tend to say awkward or inappropriate things when...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

Meet the Woman Who Could Finally Clue Us In to Elizabeth’s Murky Past!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what does it mean that General Hospital‘s Elizabeth has sketched a picture of Finn’s late wife, Reiko? That’s the question everyone wants answered, especially fans who’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the slow-moving, confusing story. If the...
TV & VIDEOS
msn.com

Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance

A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
PETS
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Reveals Health Issue Amid Pregnancy

Kelly Osbourne is navigating quite a serious issue amid her pregnancy. During an interview with PEOPLE, Osbourne revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester. She is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. Osbourne related that she felt as though...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

