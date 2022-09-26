Read full article on original website
Related
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
James Harden, biggest loser? 76ers’ star claims he’s down 100 pounds
Fighting mental weight and physical pounds was almost too much for James Harden to handle the past two seasons. “Mentally,”
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch
Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
Harden’s Twitter Message to Sixers Teammates Before Camp
James Harden sends a message to his teammates on Twitter before his first Sixers training camp.
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Only Has a Few Things Left to Prove
If Luka Doncic stopped playing basketball today, there’s a good chance he’d make it into the basketball Hall of Fame due to his overall resume. That said, the Dallas Mavericks superstar still has two major goals left to accomplish in the NBA.
NBA Championship Odds Entering Training Camp
The Celtics are the NBA championship favorites at SI Sportsbook, slightly ahead of last year’s champion Warriors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Yardbarker
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA games today: NBA preseason begins on Sept. 30
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NBA schedule-related heading into the 2022-2023 season.
Comments / 0