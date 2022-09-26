Man's body found floating off Torrey Pines on Sunday

The body of a man was found floating about 200 yards off the coast of Torrey Pines Sunday afternoon and brought to shore, but lifeguards were unable to revive him, a San Diego lifeguard official said.

The man was spotted around noon by the crew of a sport fishing boat, who used the marine radio to alert nearby lifeguards to a possible drowning victim in the water, said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero. "The body was just floating on the surface," he said, adding that the man was unclothed.

A jet ski rescue vessel was sent to the site while other San Diego lifeguards drove to the state beach, he said. Lifeguards got the body to shore and were met by state emergency responders who performed CPR to no avail. The man was pronounced dead, Romero said.

The county Medical Examiner took possession of the body and will determine how the man died and confirm his identity. State officials are conducting an investigation, he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .