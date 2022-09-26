ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

TBR News Media

Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off

Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
LAKE GROVE, NY
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
Rye, NY
Rye, NY
Rye, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
myrye.com

All Smoothed Out @ On the Way Cafe & Playland Market

A plate of pancakes at On the Way Cafe or a nice deli sandwich from Playland Market always goes down easy. But pulling into each of these Rye go-to food joints recently has been a bumpy experience. No more – its all been smoothed out due to a recently completed...
RYE, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022

Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Jack Stavrides, Age 94

Jack Stavrides, a lifelong resident of Rye, NY passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born in Rye, NY on October 26, 1927 to Katerina and Demetrios Stavrides. He attended Rye schools and excelled as a math student and track athlete. He spent much of his youth at the Rye YMCA where he enjoyed bowling, boxing, playing pool and ping pong. He graduated Rye High School in 1945. Jack proudly served with the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was employed with the Rye D.P.W over 20 years.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm

New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side.  A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster

As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
longisland.com

Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island

Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

