Memorabilia from The Good Steer to be auctioned off
Here’s your chance to own a unique part of Long Island history. Trading Post Estate Sales is currently holding an online auction, The Good Steer: Saying Goodbye to a Legend, through Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. Many contents of the Lake Grove restaurant, which closed its doors in July after 65 years in business, are for sale to the highest bidder (over 170 items) and include pictures, knick-knacks, chairs, kitchen equipment, toy cars and holiday items.
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
myrye.com
All Smoothed Out @ On the Way Cafe & Playland Market
A plate of pancakes at On the Way Cafe or a nice deli sandwich from Playland Market always goes down easy. But pulling into each of these Rye go-to food joints recently has been a bumpy experience. No more – its all been smoothed out due to a recently completed...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
fox5ny.com
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island
NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Sept 30th, 2022
Friday, September 30th – Saturday, October 1st, 202211:00am – 6:00pm. SouthamptonFest is back in its 10th year, drawing attendees from all over New York and featuring a weekend of arts, crafts, music, pumpkin carvers and the popular chowder contest — plus a whole lot more. Sag Harbor...
'The little guys win': West Village residents rejoice after defeating decades-old sidewalk scaffolding
It was believed to be the second-oldest sidewalk scaffold in New York City. For some New Yorkers, the 22-year-old sidewalk shed had come to represent an intractable city failure. Its removal this week sparked a mix of triumph and anger that it took so long. [ more › ]
myrye.com
In Memory: Jack Stavrides, Age 94
Jack Stavrides, a lifelong resident of Rye, NY passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born in Rye, NY on October 26, 1927 to Katerina and Demetrios Stavrides. He attended Rye schools and excelled as a math student and track athlete. He spent much of his youth at the Rye YMCA where he enjoyed bowling, boxing, playing pool and ping pong. He graduated Rye High School in 1945. Jack proudly served with the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was employed with the Rye D.P.W over 20 years.
Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
UPDATE: Car Carrier Of Hybrids Catches Fire, Closes Route 17 (PHOTOS)
A car carrier loaded with hybrids caught fire, causing some major morning headaches on northbound Route 17. Special foam was needed to help extinguish the blaze, which apparently broke out in the brake system and spread early Wednesday, Sept. 28, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said. No one was...
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
