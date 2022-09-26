Read full article on original website
WOOD
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago. (Sept. 27, 2022)
WOOD
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days. (Sept. 28, 2022)
WOOD
International Festival of Holland takes place Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can celebrate and enjoy entertainment, food, and products from a variety of different countries at the International Festival of Holland this Saturday. Mayor Nathan Bocks and Esther from the City of Holland join us today to tell us all about what’s going on!
WOOD
Try these Biggby Coffee fall drinks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall weather means yummy fall drinks and today just so happens to be National Coffee Day so we thought we’d celebrate with our friends at Biggby Coffee!. Biggby “B the One” 5K Walk/Run. Sunday, October 9th. 10am-12pm. Millennium Park – Grand...
WOOD
Pine Rest discusses the importance of self care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the kids back in school, they may be experience higher levels of stress and anxiety and parents may be wondering how to help alleviate some of that pressure. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about...
WOOD
Spectrum Health breaks ground on orthopedic center
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday. The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids. Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic...
WOOD
Tudor Dixon proposes 'Women's Sports Fairness Act'
Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal to “protect women’s sports.” (Sept. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Custom jewelry design event kicks off next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a gift for someone special, or just want to treat yourself, there’s a unique business in Saugatuck you need to check out! Koorey Creations is a family-run jewelry gallery that specializes in color and creativity and they’re also hosting a custom design event next week! Grace is here to talk more about it!
WOOD
Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel
The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)
WOOD
Learning to express our emotions through artwork
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-ArtPrize is a great time to view how artists express their feelings and emotions through the form of art. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services believes that having our kids express their emotions through artwork is a positive approach to their development. Pine Rest is taking a hands-on approach to helping kids connect symbols and colors to their emotions. They gave kids at ArtPrize a piece of paper on it with 4 square boxes where they could draw a picture based on an emotion they were feeling.
WOOD
Check out what’s new at Acqua in Vino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A great place to check out in West Michigan is Acqua in Vino and they offer great activities and experiences throughout the entire year! If you haven’t been in a while or have never visited, you need to go and see all the changes. They offer weekly Pairing & Pouring events serving wine, craft beer, hard cider, and bourbons with new seating areas and new products each week!
WOOD
Meet the Artists: 'Another Boring Day' by Richard Travis
Another Boring Day by Richard Travis is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)
WOOD
ArtPrize Closing Awards are tomorrow night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join us for the ArtPrize Closing Awards tomorrow night at Studio Park! The Awards kick off at 7pm and winners for the juried, visitor and Artist-to-Artist awards will be announced. One $10,000 Visitor Awards in each category for 2D, 3D, Time-Based, Installation, and Digital...
WOOD
Create a successful plan for retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us are actively planning for our future, especially if we’re nearing or in retirement. If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
WOOD
Aquinas gets students ready for a career
Aquinas gets students ready for a career (sponsored) Hispanic Center of West Michigan helps clients with …. Event Manager and Gabrielle Phifer take a walk through …. ArtPrize Awards: Who will take home the biggest prizes?. Union HS sophomore’s achievements make her student …. West Side food pantry sees...
WOOD
Montell Construction helping local veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to tell you about a special project that Montell Construction is working on right now to help a veteran in West Michigan. It’s a chance for you to nominate a veteran in the area for a new deck for their home. Montell will build a new deck or customize an existing deck to help improve a vet’s life.
WOOD
Check out the entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and they’re always adding to the lineup! Just announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday.
WOOD
Village of Breedsville could be disincorporated
In November, voters in one area of Van Buren County will have the choice on whether to disincorporate a village. (Sept. 29, 2022)
WOOD
The Wine, Beer & Food Festival is back this November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re about a month and a half away from the 15th annual Wine, Beer and Food Festival! The festival is not only the ultimate in tasting experiences for both food and beverage but it offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to kick off their businesses with both consumers and other local businesses! Today we have Dawn Baker from the festival and two local business owner: Daryl Reece, owner of Stock Da Bar Vodka and Mario Rodriguez, owner of Soldadera Coffee.
