GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-ArtPrize is a great time to view how artists express their feelings and emotions through the form of art. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services believes that having our kids express their emotions through artwork is a positive approach to their development. Pine Rest is taking a hands-on approach to helping kids connect symbols and colors to their emotions. They gave kids at ArtPrize a piece of paper on it with 4 square boxes where they could draw a picture based on an emotion they were feeling.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO