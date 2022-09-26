ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Everyone can use a helping hand, or paw

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile. Aggieland Pets with a Purpose is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose pets share their unconditional love with people in the BCS community. APWAP President Kit Darling says “In short, they brighten people’s day.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Have the kids looking fresh this fall with Kid to Kid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scott Slogan, the CEO of Kid to Kid said kids grow faster than paychecks and he’s right. That’s why Kid to Kid helps parents save on buying clothing for their growing kids, and gives them money for the items they’re no longer using.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival to benefit local non-profit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Fly Fishers are coming together with Good Fly to host the first-ever Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival. This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature live music, food trucks, casting, tying, fly fishing, a raffle and a silent auction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Queen Theatre ready to host the ultimate Aggie watch party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From reclining chairs to a 5-star menu, if you haven’t had a chance to sit and enjoy a film at the Queen Theatre’s newly renovated building, you’re missing out. The theatre allows you to kick your feet up and enjoy a show. Or...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Love our set? Check out the team who designed it

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics. We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Adventure Park#Wolves#Travel Info#What To Do#The Animal Kingdom#Beautiful Creature#Family Activities
KBTX.com

Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Christ Church in College Station will have new amenities to look forward to the next time they attend a service. The church has made several upgrades across its campus in order to serve its members and the community more efficiently. Christ Church has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

VIDEO – 2022 BRENHAM HOMECOMING PARADE

Large crowds congregated in downtown Brenham on a sunny and clear Wednesday evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. Dozens of parade entries traveled down Main and Alamo Streets, waving to families and tossing out candy. Several floats paid homage to classic video games, card games and board...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Caring for plants as cooler weather approaches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect time to start preparing your plants for cooler weather and thinking about bringing outdoor plants inside. Kristen Hamons, the owner of Grow ‘Em Plant Co., said it’s important to start tracking the weather now. For tropical house plants outside, Hamons...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Special Olympics needs volunteers for the Fall Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics, and the upcoming Fall Classic needs more of them. Chad Eason is the Senior Director of Competition and Games. He joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, September 28 to share how the community can help out with this year’s games.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KBTX.com

Night work on FM 2818 expected to improve flow of traffic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on FM 2818 might see some relief in the mornings, but the evening commute could see some disruptions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, is making adjustments to the traffic signals along FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street and George Bush Drive starting Thursday evening and continuing each night through Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Ultimate Unexplained

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Missing: Madisonville Woman in Danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman. Huelsman is a white female, 5′6, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Huelsman was last seen on the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville on September 9, 2022. She was later reported missing on September 28, 2022. Police believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy