Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Kick off the autumn season at Santa’s Wonderland with a Fall Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s starting to feel like fall and that means Fall Festivals!. The Texas Lions Camp is hosting a huge Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Erin Mabry joined News 3 at Noon to talk about it. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at...
KBTX.com
Everyone can use a helping hand, or paw
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile. Aggieland Pets with a Purpose is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose pets share their unconditional love with people in the BCS community. APWAP President Kit Darling says “In short, they brighten people’s day.”
KBTX.com
Have the kids looking fresh this fall with Kid to Kid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scott Slogan, the CEO of Kid to Kid said kids grow faster than paychecks and he’s right. That’s why Kid to Kid helps parents save on buying clothing for their growing kids, and gives them money for the items they’re no longer using.
KBTX.com
Camp For All to host “An Evening in Paradise Gala” to help raise funds
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Camp For All is hosting An Evening in Paradise Gala in two weeks to help raise funds for all of their projects. Camp For All transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. They serve thousands of campers each year. “An Evening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Leon Elementary students turn principal into a hotdog after PTO competition
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) -Leon Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) had a fun competition this month. The homeroom with the most PTO memberships got a hot dog lunch and turned the principal, Mrs. Turner, into a hot dog. Mrs. Brown’s class won and sprayed ketchup and mustard all over the principal....
KBTX.com
Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival to benefit local non-profit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Fly Fishers are coming together with Good Fly to host the first-ever Fall Round-Up Fly Fishing Festival. This will be a family-centric event that is all things fly fishing and will feature live music, food trucks, casting, tying, fly fishing, a raffle and a silent auction.
KBTX.com
Queen Theatre ready to host the ultimate Aggie watch party
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From reclining chairs to a 5-star menu, if you haven’t had a chance to sit and enjoy a film at the Queen Theatre’s newly renovated building, you’re missing out. The theatre allows you to kick your feet up and enjoy a show. Or...
KBTX.com
Love our set? Check out the team who designed it
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Three furniture set and decor was customized specifically for the show by Dirt Road Rustics. We stopped by to talk to the team at Dirt Road Rustics about some of the other furniture they have available in the store, including some very comfy, customizable couches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Christ Church upgrades campus with new worship space, kids areas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Christ Church in College Station will have new amenities to look forward to the next time they attend a service. The church has made several upgrades across its campus in order to serve its members and the community more efficiently. Christ Church has...
kwhi.com
VIDEO – 2022 BRENHAM HOMECOMING PARADE
Large crowds congregated in downtown Brenham on a sunny and clear Wednesday evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. Dozens of parade entries traveled down Main and Alamo Streets, waving to families and tossing out candy. Several floats paid homage to classic video games, card games and board...
KBTX.com
Caring for plants as cooler weather approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect time to start preparing your plants for cooler weather and thinking about bringing outdoor plants inside. Kristen Hamons, the owner of Grow ‘Em Plant Co., said it’s important to start tracking the weather now. For tropical house plants outside, Hamons...
KBTX.com
Special Olympics needs volunteers for the Fall Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics, and the upcoming Fall Classic needs more of them. Chad Eason is the Senior Director of Competition and Games. He joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, September 28 to share how the community can help out with this year’s games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated to host Cedar Park in district home opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-1, 1-0) won its District 11-5A Division I opener last week following a 48-34 win over Georgetown and will try to build on that as they host Cedar Park (1-3, 1-0) on Friday night at Tiger Field. It will be a...
Iola ISD, loved ones to celebrate life of 13-year-old killed in FM 39 crash
"The world lost a beautiful soul," Family members, along with Iola ISD, will be celebrating the life of 13-year-old Tessa Clae Shive one week after she died in an FM 39 crash.
KBTX.com
Night work on FM 2818 expected to improve flow of traffic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on FM 2818 might see some relief in the mornings, but the evening commute could see some disruptions. The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, is making adjustments to the traffic signals along FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street and George Bush Drive starting Thursday evening and continuing each night through Saturday.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Missing: Madisonville Woman in Danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman. Huelsman is a white female, 5′6, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Huelsman was last seen on the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville on September 9, 2022. She was later reported missing on September 28, 2022. Police believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
KBTX.com
BCS Together’s Haven reaches major milestone in near two-year existence
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together’s Haven, safe space where teens in the foster care system can stay before they transition to a new home, has now served nearly 60 teenagers. “Just a safe place where they can feel loved and valued,” Lauren Falcone said. Falcone, the organization’s...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
Comments / 1