ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

Prosecutor: all parties cooperating in shooting of 'Right to Life' volunteer

By Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kCVI_0iBCb29m00

The Ionia County Prosecutor says all parties involved in a shooting in Lake Odessa on September 20 are cooperating with law enforcement.

The shooting, according to Right to Life of West Michigan, happened when a volunteer was handing out information asking people to vote against Proposal 3. The woman, 83, was shot in the back after a short verbal altercation with a homeowner, by another resident of the home.

She is expected to be okay. The woman drove herself to the hospital.

The Ionia County Prosecutor's office says that MSP has the gun used in the incident and that all parties are cooperating, and have been interviewed.

“We obviously don’t know why she was attacked. They could have been angry she was there in general, or angry about the materials, or something else could have been going on,” Right to Life Communications Director Anna Visser said.

Right to Life says this is a reminder to all their volunteers not to go door-to-door handing out fliers alone.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMTCw

Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
PARCHMENT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Odessa, MI
County
Ionia County, MI
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure

MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Volunteers#Violent Crime#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy