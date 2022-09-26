Prosecutor: all parties cooperating in shooting of 'Right to Life' volunteer

The Ionia County Prosecutor says all parties involved in a shooting in Lake Odessa on September 20 are cooperating with law enforcement.

The shooting, according to Right to Life of West Michigan, happened when a volunteer was handing out information asking people to vote against Proposal 3. The woman, 83, was shot in the back after a short verbal altercation with a homeowner, by another resident of the home.

She is expected to be okay. The woman drove herself to the hospital.

The Ionia County Prosecutor's office says that MSP has the gun used in the incident and that all parties are cooperating, and have been interviewed.

“We obviously don’t know why she was attacked. They could have been angry she was there in general, or angry about the materials, or something else could have been going on,” Right to Life Communications Director Anna Visser said.

Right to Life says this is a reminder to all their volunteers not to go door-to-door handing out fliers alone.

