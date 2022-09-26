ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Carteret County Public Schools names next superintendent

By Jennifer Johnson, Carteret County Public Schools, Jason O. Boyd
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former teacher and administrator for Pitt County Schools and a current member of the Carteret County Public Schools system has been chosen as its next superintendent.

The CCPS board of education voted unanimously for Richard Paylor during a special-called meeting Monday afternoon. Last Friday, the school system announced current Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will be returning home to Western North Carolina, as he has been named the next superintendent of Buncombe County Schools.

Paylor has served as assistant superintendent of administration and operations for Carteret County Public Schools since August of 2017. He will start his new job on Nov. 1. He previously served as Interim

Superintendent of CCPS in 2020, prior to Dr. Jackson’s arrival.

“I am both humbled and honored to be named Superintendent of Carteret County Public Schools,” said Paylor. “The reputation of our school system as a leader in the state is well-earned due to the high quality of our teachers and staff. As a native of Carteret County, I look forward to continuing to serve the students and families of Carteret County in this new capacity. ”

In addition to his employment as assistant superintendent, Mr. Paylor has also served as a principal in Carteret County at both Newport Elementary School (2012-2015) and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary Schools (2015-2017). He has also served as an assistant principal at Newport Elementary School (2009-2012), as well as J.H. Rose High School and D.H. Conley High School, both in Greenville, NC (2005-2009). Prior to serving in administration, Mr. Paylor was a math teacher in both Pitt and Carteret counties from 1994 to 2003.

“I would like to thank Mr. Paylor for stepping into the superintendent role,” said CCPS Board of Education Chair Clark Jenkins. “Mr. Paylor has served our school system with unwavering thoughtfulness for many years, and I look forward to working with him during this process of transitioning into the role of superintendent.”

Paylor holds a master of school administration degree from East Carolina University as a principal fellow and a bachelor of science degree in mathematics education from North Carolina State University as a teaching fellow after graduating from East Carteret High School in 1990.

“I could not be more excited about this decision by the Board of Education. Mr. Paylor is one of the finest educational leaders I have had the honor of serving with during my career,” said Jackson. “I know that the school system will continue to thrive under his care as I have witnessed his focus on students, support of teachers and staff, and his attention to detail.”

