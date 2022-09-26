Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Related
NBC Connecticut
Walk to Celebrate Inclusion and Acceptance This Weekend in Deep River
If you’re looking to stretch your legs and empower people of all abilities, you’re going to want to look no farther than Deep River this weekend. On Saturday, the “Compassion Walk: Paving the Way for People of All Abilities” will kick off at 9 a.m. from the elementary school.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury's Enlightenment School, Reed School to Shelter In Place Today
Waterbury police are investigating a social media school threat involving the Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School and school officials said both schools will be in shelter-in-place Tuesday, there will be an additional police presence at both schools and all activities will be held indoors as a precaution.
NBC Connecticut
Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield
Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
NBC Connecticut
17-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting
A 17-year-old is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Read Street around 5:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they learned of a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had walked into the hospital on Chapel Street with a gunshot wound.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Near UConn Storrs Campus
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a person near the University of Connecticut Storrs campus Thursday. Authorities said they were called in to investigate an assault that happened on Cisar Road in Willington. Responding officers said they found a person that had been stabbed multiple...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Bloomfield Community Remembers Coach Kevin Moses
Coach Kevin Moses touched many lives in Bloomfield. “Coach Mo was one of one, legend in my eyes,” senior Ja’Den Jesurum said. Moses passed away Monday after battling colon cancer. On Thursday night, the community gathered at Bloomfield High School to honor his legacy. “I don’t think that...
NBC Connecticut
Randy Cox's Legal Team Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Police, City of New Haven
It’s been over three months since Randy Cox was paralyzed, which his family says was caused by a sudden stop in a New Haven police van. “Today he had to be put back in hospital because he got bed sores, and as Lou Rubano and I discussed, the doctors say this is going to be a regular thing forever,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven
Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night. The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how they're doing at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington
Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Investigate Burglary at Tolland Jewelry Store
Connecticut State Police are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in Tolland on Wednesday. Troopers said the burglary happened overnight at Morande's Jewelry. Town officials said the investigation at Fieldstone Commons is impacting multiple businesses. Morande's Jewelry and Camille's Wood Fired Pizza are closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails are remaining open.
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 Closed in Watertown After Car Crash
Part of Route 8 is closed in Watertown because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Officials said the northbound side of the highway is closed between exits 37 and 38 because of the crash. It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the highway...
NBC Connecticut
Truck Crash Closes Lanes of I-91 in East Windsor
Several lanes of Interstate 91 in East Windsor are closed after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning and there are heavy delays. The three left lanes of I-91 South and I-91 North are closed between exits 45 and 44, according to CT Travel Smart. The state Department of Energy and Environmental...
Comments / 0