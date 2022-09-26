ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

How officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, how to see John Mellencamp today at the Rock Hall, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie

New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear how officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, what Republican candidate for the U.S. House J.R. Majewski is saying about the truth coming to light about his military service, when you can see John Mellencamp perform live at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, why our own Jay Crawford is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Cleveland Guardians game, and more on 3News Daily.
WKYC

1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
WKYC

Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
Cleveland.com

South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
