Updates on Hurricane Ian, why Myles Garrett is resting at home following his car crash in Medina County, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest information on Hurricane Ian and its expected landfall in Florida, what the Browns are saying about...
Police share bodycam video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash in Medina County
In the footage, first responders help Garrett to his feet while blood gushes from his right hand. His female passenger was also hurt and lying on the ground.
Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.
Parma Heights Police Department to hold presser on Summit County babysitter accused of raping 'several' children
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping "several" children while babysitting in Northeast Ohio communities. The Parma Heights Police Department will be holding a press conference regarding Luna at 2 p.m. on Friday. 3News plans to stream the press conference in the video player above...
How officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, how to see John Mellencamp today at the Rock Hall, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie
New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear how officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, what Republican candidate for the U.S. House J.R. Majewski is saying about the truth coming to light about his military service, when you can see John Mellencamp perform live at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, why our own Jay Crawford is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Cleveland Guardians game, and more on 3News Daily.
1 dies after double shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a double shooting in East Cleveland, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The East Cleveland Police Department says officers found one male unresponsive at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Welton Drive. The second male was found at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Plymouth Place.
Drunk driver wrecks girlfriend’s car: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 5, police were dispatched to Pearl Road regarding a two-car crash. An arriving officer talked to the at-fault driver, who smelled like booze and was driving his girlfriend’s Ford. It also turned out that the Parma Heights man had a suspended license. After failing a field sobriety...
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
Former Cleveland Browns TE Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story. Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar, who spent a portion of the 2018 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, was one of two rock climbers who died in an accident in California on Wednesday according to officials, our sister station WFAA is reporting.
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
Downed poles, wires close Highland Heights roadway
Wilson Mills Road will be closed at I-271 in both directions until further notice. For now, drivers won't be able to exit I-271 southbound at Wilson Mills.
Hawken School bus driver arrested for drunk driving: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Sept. 23, a caller reported seeing a school bus weaving between lanes on Interstate 271. The bus got off the freeway on Cedar Road and was then seen running into curbs. The bus then turned onto northbound Richmond Road and eventually into the Hawken School bus lot....
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
Man causes panic at assisted living home: Mayfield Police Blotter
Officers responded to an assisted living facility around 11 p.m. Sept. 21 for a report of a man in the building with a gun. They located the suspect with his wife, an employee of the business, and found he was experiencing a mental health episode. The Cleveland man, 31, was subsequently taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Family of murdered Cleveland woman seeks answers after slow emergency response time
CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland woman who was murdered in her home earlier this month is demanding answers after what they believe was a slow response by police as the crime was taking place. Carly Capek's family says it took the Cleveland Division of Police 30 minutes...
Man walks away from crash but can’t escape fourth OVI: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An occupied vehicle was found crashed into a guardrail around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21. About 45 minutes later, a woman arrived in the area and said she was there to pick up her boyfriend, who had messaged her after crashing. The Aurora man, 26, was subsequently found sleeping in a...
3News Investigates: Failing school bus inspections and Northeast Ohio districts that don't have passing grades
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. A 3News investigation into school bus inspections found there are some Northeast Ohio districts with a high percentage of failing inspections.
South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
