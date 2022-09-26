ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee high school football rankings, Associated Press poll for Week 7

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I

Class 6A

School                            Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (15)                5-0           150       1

2. Collierville                    6-0           129       2

3. Maryville                      5-1           122       3

4. Bradley Central            5-0       86              7

5. Ravenwood                 4-2       80             6

6. Blackman                    5-1       58             8

7. Houston                      5-1       52             NR

8. Cane Ridge                 5-1       42             9

9. Dobyns-Bennett           5-1       39             5

10. Smyrna                     5-0       37             10

Others receiving votes: Germantown 29. Centennial 1.

Class 5A

School                                          Record Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (9)                     6-0                143       2

2. Page (5)                                    6-0                140       1

3. Springfield                               6-0                114       3

4. Munford (1)                             6-0                105       4

5. Nolensville                               6-0       93               5

6. Daniel Boone                           5-0       74               6

7. Henry County                          4-2       53               7

8. White County                          5-1       41               9

9. Mt. Juliet                                 5-1       33              10

10. Green Hill                              4-2       13              8

Others receiving votes: Powell 10. Sevier County 3. Morristown West 2. McMinn County 1.

Class 4A

School                                  Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (14)                     6-0                 148       1

2. Anderson County (1)             6-0                 133       2

3. Haywood County                  5-0                 123       3

4. Red Bank                               5-0       98               4

5. Marshall County                    5-0       92               5

6. Pearl-Cohn                            4-2       70               6

7. Macon County                      6-0       61               7

8. Hardin County                      5-1       42               8

9. Stone Memorial                    6-0       36               9

10. Upperman                          4-2       8               NR

(tie) Craigmont                        6-0       8              NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 3. Milan 2. South Doyle 1.

Class 3A

School                                Record          Points          Prv

1. East Nashville (5)            6-0                140       2

2. Alcoa (10)                       5-1                139       1

3. Covington                      4-1                121       3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman        5-1       87               6

(tie) Unicoi County             6-0       87               5

6. Sweetwater                     5-1       68               7

7. Giles County                   4-2       60               4

8. Waverly                          5-1       51               8

9. Kingston                        5-1       25              10

10. Smith County              5-1       18               NR

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 14. Union County 7. Raleigh Egypt 5. Fairview 1. Dyersburg 1. Loudon 1.

Class 2A

School                                             Record Points Prv

1. Hampton (10)                              5-0                145       1

2. Tyner Academy (3)                      6-0                 135       2

3. Union City (2)                              6-0                 123       3

4. Huntingdon                                5-1                 106       4

5. Riverside                                     5-1       87                5

6. Fairley                                         6-0       73                6

7. East Robertson                           5-1       61                7

8. Freedom Prep                            5-1       35                10

9. Westview                                   4-2       24               NR

10. Lewis County                           5-1       11               NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 10. Mt. Pleasant 9. Meigs County 6.

Class 1A

School                                   Record          Points          Prv 1. McKenzie (10)                    6-0                136       1

2. Fayetteville (3)                   6-0                128       2

3. MASE (1)          5-0                 112       3

4. Dresden                            6-0       99               4

5. Peabody                           5-1       85              5

6. South Pittsburg                4-2       60              8

7. Moore County                  5-1       56              9

8. McEwen                            4-1       30              10

9. Clay County                      4-1       20              7

10. Halls                                5-1       16 NR

Others receiving votes: Coalfield 14. Gordonsville 14.

Division II

Class A

School                                                    Record Points          Prv 1. Friendship Christian (13)                         6-0                 139       1

2. University-Jackson (1)                             5-1                 127       3

3. Middle Tennessee Christian                    5-1                 104       4

4. Grace Christian Academy                       5-1       99              5

5. Jackson Christian                                    4-1       85              2

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Class AA

School                                                    Record Points             Prv 1. Lipscomb Academy (14)                     5-0                    140       1

2. Knoxville Webb                                   5-0                    124       2

3. Lausanne Collegiate                            4-1                    110       3

4. Boyd Buchanan                                   5-1       85                 5

5. Chattanooga Christian                        5-1       50                 NR

Others receiving votes: CPA 27. Franklin Road Academy 24.

Class AAA

School                                                    Record Points Prv

1. MBA (13)                                             6-0                    139       1

2. Baylor (1)                                            5-0                    126       2

3. McCallie                                              4-1                    112       3

4. Ensworth                                              5-1       94               5

5. Brentwood Academy                           4-2       77               4

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee high school football rankings, Associated Press poll for Week 7

Hillsdale-backed charter schools withdraw applications before state appeals vote

After months of controversy, a trio of Hillsdale College-backed charter schools have withdrawn their applications. American Classical Education, the umbrella organization aiming to open charter schools in Clarksville, Jackson and Murfreesboro, informed the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission of their decision to withdraw from the process on Thursday. All three were appealing...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Community Policy