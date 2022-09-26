ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JD Vance, Tim Ryan on WKBN sister station in only statewide debate

By Jessica Bates
 3 days ago

**In the video above, FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sits down with Senate candidate Tim Ryan about the main issues impacting voters**


CLEVELAND (WJW)- In just over a month, Ohio voters will head to the polls to select a new senator for the Buckeye state.

To help undecided voters make their decision, WKBN’s sister station FOX 8 will be hosting the first and only statewide debate between Ohio’s two candidates vying for Senator Rob Portman’s seat.

The debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan will take place on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com, on October 10, beginning at 7 pm.

The one-hour debate will be moderated b y FOX 8 anchor Joe Toohey and NBC4i.com’s anchor Colleen Marshall and can be watched on all Nexstar Media Television stations and digital platforms across the state.

In a September FOX 8/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters supported Republican candidate JD Vance, who led his opponent, Tim Ryan, 44% to 40% in the race for US Senate. 13 percent of voters are still undecided, with 3% planning to vote for someone else.

“Independent voters favor JD Vance by a two-point margin, 51% of which name the economy as their most important issue. Additionally, a stark gender divide exists on the Senate ballot, reflective of other Senate polling this cycle. Men break for Vance by 19 points, whereas women break for Ryan by eight points,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Election Day is Nov 8, 2022.

