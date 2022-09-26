ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull

DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The Old Man and the Three podcast, was instead "hell-bent" on signing with the Lakers. It wasn't until Los Angeles swung their trade for Russell Westbrook that the Bulls became a realistic possibility (although DeRozan says they were one of his top three preferred destinations all along).
NBC Sports Chicago

Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery

Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now eight-month long injury saga. First, Ball echoed a sentiment shared by executive vice...
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson on Roquan: 'He's a whole different beast'

Jaylon Johnson's noticed a different player in Roquan Smith. It's a contract year for Smith after he and the Chicago Bears failed to reach an agreement on a new deal for him this past summer. But now, the beast is brought out of the two-time All-Pro linebacker. "Roquan looks like...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener

The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. 1. There were a lot of positives in this game, despite the result. Really the only negative was the fact the Blackhawks gave up three goals on the penalty kill, which ranked 24th last season. An area of improvement, for sure. So let's go to those positives now:
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Korchinski shows flashes in Hawks' preseason debut

The Blackhawks got their first glimpse of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues and he didn't look out of place. The Blackhawks weren't shy about giving him some larger responsibility out of the gates, either. Korchinski skated on the second pairing with Connor Murphy and finished with 19:02 of ice time, which ranked third among team defensemen and fifth on the team overall.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

