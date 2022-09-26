Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
5 things to know about 'The Redeem Team' from 2008 Olympics
Ever since NBA stars Dwyane Wade and LeBron James revealed that they would be teaming up to produce a Netflix-collaborative documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's Olympics basketball team, fans have been on the edges of their seats waiting to see the film. "The Redeem Team," as the doc is...
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
Drummond plans to rebound, no matter his Bulls' role
Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times, including as recently as 2019-20. He has started 630 of his career 718 games. And yet for the second straight offseason, Drummond signed with a team in free agency that employs an All-Star starting center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Dragić vows to bring experience, toughness to Bulls
Alex Caruso doesn’t need to be told about Goran Dragić’s toughness. “The dude blew his knee out in the Finals and then came back three games later and tried to play,” Caruso said Monday at Chicago Bulls media day about his new teammate. That was the...
Billy Donovan for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
DeRozan has 'vendetta' against teams that low-balled him
Revenge is a dish best served cold. That iconic line, originally from "The Godfather," was DeMar DeRozan's mantra entering his first season with the Chicago Bulls, the All-Star forward said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull
DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The Old Man and the Three podcast, was instead "hell-bent" on signing with the Lakers. It wasn't until Los Angeles swung their trade for Russell Westbrook that the Bulls became a realistic possibility (although DeRozan says they were one of his top three preferred destinations all along).
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Ball describes confounding knee symptoms before surgery
Ahead of undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee this Wednesday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball addressed local reporters over Zoom from Los Angeles. The updates Ball shared represent another harrowing development in his now eight-month long injury saga. First, Ball echoed a sentiment shared by executive vice...
Johnson on Roquan: 'He's a whole different beast'
Jaylon Johnson's noticed a different player in Roquan Smith. It's a contract year for Smith after he and the Chicago Bears failed to reach an agreement on a new deal for him this past summer. But now, the beast is brought out of the two-time All-Pro linebacker. "Roquan looks like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener
The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. 1. There were a lot of positives in this game, despite the result. Really the only negative was the fact the Blackhawks gave up three goals on the penalty kill, which ranked 24th last season. An area of improvement, for sure. So let's go to those positives now:
'What did we really do?' Mooney, Fields searching for answers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Darnell Mooney stayed on the Soldier Field grass long after the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win over the Houston Texans went final. After a disappointing day for Mooney and the Bears' passing game, the star wide receiver went right to the JUGS machine to get in some work.
Kevin Korchinski shows flashes in Hawks' preseason debut
The Blackhawks got their first glimpse of No. 7 overall pick Kevin Korchinski in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to the St. Louis Blues and he didn't look out of place. The Blackhawks weren't shy about giving him some larger responsibility out of the gates, either. Korchinski skated on the second pairing with Connor Murphy and finished with 19:02 of ice time, which ranked third among team defensemen and fifth on the team overall.
How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener
The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it. When the three of them were on the ice...
How Fields has flushed, moved on from bad game vs. Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field was alarming. The second-year quarterback candidly referred to it as "trash" following the game. It was an apt description of an afternoon in which Fields went 8-for-17 for...
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays
There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future of your franchise go 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions against a bottom-tier pass defense is concerning.
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal
Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day. Korchinski received a pass from Philipp Kurashev in his own end,...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0