Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket woman convicted of assaulting pregnant victim

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was found guilty of violently assaulting a pregnant woman in West Warwick two years ago, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after prosecutors said she pointed a gun at the victim and fired several shots in her direction.

Prosecutors said Vieira got into a fight with the victim, who was 16 weeks pregnant, outside of her West Warwick home early that morning. Vieira fired her weapon at the woman as she retreated back into her home.

Neronha said Vieira also picked up the victim’s cell phone, which she had dropped, before driving off.

Vieira was arrested less than an hour later. Prosecutors said officers found a loaded revolver and the victim’s cell phone in her car.

Neronha described Vieira’s action as “outrageous criminal conduct.”

“There is nothing that can excuse the defendant’s behavior in this case – nothing,” Neronha said. “Threatening any person with a firearm is one thing, but threatening a pregnant woman is another, for obvious reasons.”

“Now convicted of the crimes charged, the defendant deserves to be sentenced to a lengthy term of imprisonment. She has forfeited the right to walk freely among us,” he continued.

Following a four-day jury trial, Vieira was found guilty last week of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, vandalism, larceny under $1,500 and disorderly conduct.

Vieira is currently being held at the ACI until her sentencing on Nov. 18.

