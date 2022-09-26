Read full article on original website
QCSO and singers thrilled to be back together for immortal Beethoven 9
This week is very special for Patrick Downing of Davenport, an avid pianist and singer who works as director of development for the Figge Art Museum. Thursday, Sept. 29 is his 10th wedding anniversary (with wife Kristena), and he once again is singing bass in a big choir with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra this weekend, in one of the most famous pieces in classical music history — Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 (“Choral”).
Country star, QC native Margo Price coming to Iowa City
Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City. Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.
QC ‘The Producers’ revels in being politically incorrect
One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, and the usually family-friendly venue is warning some patrons. “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! This show is written by Mel Brooks,” the Spotlight says on its website of the gleefully boundary-pushing comedy legend and the musical “The Producers.” “If you are bringing children, I highly recommend you look into the appropriateness of the show. There is some language and a lot of innuendo.”
Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students
Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
Fire muster, lights and siren parade set for Sunday
The annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade will be noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the Village of East Davenport. Among the features will be fire demonstrations, food, Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire-safety house, vendors, and live music. The parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport.
New pottery festival coming to Bishop Hill
A new pottery festival is coming to Bishop Hill, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place on the north side of the village park, next to J. Goard Pottery. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival will not only include pottery but other forms of art as well — basketry, woodwork, stained glass, quilting, jewelry, and more, according to a Tuesday release.
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
“Believe: The Cher Show,” October 6
Thursday, October 6, 1 & 7:15 p.m. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. With its celebrated icon portrayed by touring artist and uncanny look- and sound-alike Kara Chandler, Believe: The Cher Show enjoys two performances at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on October 6, this thrilling musical event a celebration of the superstar whose achievements include a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and recognition from the Kennedy Center Honors and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
The Davenport Conspiracy
Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
Fall Doggie Fest offers pawsome fun for pooches
Bring out man’s best friend for a doggone dandy day at Fall Doggie Fest!. Dogs and their owners can enjoy an afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. Play in the dog park and check out the Dog Market vendors. Fall Doggie Fest is Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th St. and 78th Ave. West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex.
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
WATCH: Railroad merger hearings
Three days of hearings began Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. Former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba spoke Wednesday. The Surface Transportation Board is holding the hearings in Washington D.C. You can watch them live here:. There won’t be representatives from the cities...
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
Seniors knock out Parkinson’s symptoms with boxing
Some residents at the Senior Star Retirement Community in Davenport are giving themselves a fighting chance in dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Matt Holderman introduced us to these senior fighters taking boxing classes through a national nonprofit initiative called Rock Steady Boxing to help knock out their symptoms of the disease.
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
