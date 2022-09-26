WATCH: Mandatory evacuations in effect as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

Related
Ian upgraded back to hurricane status
Ian was upgraded back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon and is heading toward Georgia and the Carolinas after being downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning.
Aftermath of a monster: Shocking footage reveals scale of Hurricane Ian's devastation
Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake in southwest Florida, and the wounds from the storm are still being discovered.
Hurricane Ian: Monster storm makes landfall as Category 4 storm with winds near 150 mph
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds nearing 150 mph.
WATCH: DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian destruction 'a 500-year flood event'
Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before leaving a path of destruction throughout the state of Florida.
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
Hurricane Ian downgrades to tropical storm, but experts warn it’s not over
The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Ian to tropical storm status early Thursday morning after the storm began to weaken gradually overnight Wednesday as it moved across central Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Devastating Pics Show Path of Destruction as Storm Batters Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian is battering the coast of Florida, leaving massive damage in its wake. One of these lasting effects of the massive storm is lowered water levels in some of the Florida bays. This comes as Hurricane Ian’s massive winds – some exceeding speeds of 150 miles per hour – are draining the waterways.
'Deadliest hurricane': Biden braces public for Ian death toll
President Joe Biden prepared the public for "a substantial loss of life" after Hurricane Ian, which has been temporarily downgraded to a tropical storm, battered Florida's southwest coast and traveled up the state's eastern seaboard.
States of emergency: Executive disaster efforts enacted in five states over Hurricane Ian
Five states have declared states of emergency over Hurricane Ian as of Wednesday as the hurricane's trajectory sends the storm up the East Coast this week.
North Carolina included in possible Hurricane Ian forecast track as Florida braces for up to 10 feet of flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WGHP) — In less than two days, Hurricane Ian may make landfall in Florida, before driving further north into the southeastern United States. On Tuesday morning, Ian strengthened to a Category 3 major hurricane before making its first landfall on the western tip of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. The storm is not expected […]
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian
A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state. Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast. The new orders...
As many as 20 immigrants feared dead after Hurricane Ian shipwrecks boat sailing to Florida
As many as 20 immigrants are missing and feared dead after attempting to sail from the direction of Cuba to the Florida Keys Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall on South Florida and decimated parts of the region.
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
WATCH: Don Lemon face-plants in attempt to link Hurricane Ian to climate change
CNN anchor Don Lemon tried to frame Hurricane Ian, which Florida is bracing for, around climate change during his show on Tuesday — to the disappointment of his guest, a hurricane expert.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
