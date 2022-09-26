ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Judicial Watch sues Department of Defense over unanswered diversity FOIAs

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYtZZ_0iBCZz8Q00

Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a veterans organization against the Department of Defense for not responding to Freedom of Information Act requests regarding the U.S. Air Force Academy's diversity training and teachings.

The legal group filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services on Friday. STARRS is an organization of retired service members who have grown alarmed over the military's increased focus on diversity, which they argue is at the expense of the military's war-fighting capabilities — a common concern among conservatives.

INTEL COMMUNITY RESUMES DAMAGE ASSESSMENT ON MAR-A-LAGO DOCS

STARRS's first FOIA request, which was filed in October 2020, was about a July 8, 2020, memo from Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the superintendent of the Air Force Academy, that announced an “institutional assessment and review for biases within our policies, processes, practices, curriculum, and artifacts. The objective is to assess and capture racial disparities specific to African Americans and other identity groups."

The group filed the FOIA request looking to get public records on, among other things, “the existence, prevalence and nature of, and remedial actions taken regarding, ‘systemic racism,’ ‘discrimination,’ and ‘racial bias,’ respectively."

Nearly a year later, on Sept. 29, 2021, the academy informed STARRS that its request hadn’t been processed yet, assigning them a case number. The academy has not responded since about this request, the lawsuit says, though last month, it did reach out to STARRS with a progress report on a request with a different case number that is off by only one digit. It, too, had not been processed.

The group submitted a second FOIA on June 9, 2021, regarding the minutes of a meeting of the Association of Graduates Class Advisory Senate in which they mention a diversity inclusion study conducted last summer. The academy responded on Sept. 29, 2021, and said the request hadn’t been processed.

A spokesperson for the Air Force told the Washington Examiner they cannot comment on ongoing litigation, while the Office of the Secretary of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last week, Fox News reported that the academy had begun instructing its cadets to avoid using gendered terms such as "mom and dad" or "boyfriend [and] girlfriend" in its diversity and inclusion trainings. "Some families are headed by single parents, grandparents, foster parents, two moms, two dads, etc.: consider ‘parent or caregiver’ instead of ‘mom and dad,'" the presentation reportedly states. "Use words that include all genders: ‘Folks’ or ‘Y’all’ instead of ‘guys’; ‘partner’ vs. ‘boyfriend or girlfriend.’"

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Judicial Watch#Foia#Military Academy#The Department Of Defense#The U S District Court#The Air Force Academy#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say

A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions

The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
70K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy