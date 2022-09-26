A Williamson County Schools employee is suing the district for failing to pay her for hundreds of hours of overtime.

Kristie Baldwin, who worked for four years as a School Age Child Care site leader, is seeking back pay and damages under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, states the job is paid hourly, which means employees are entitled to overtime pay of one and one-half times their normal rate for hours worked over 40 hours in each work week.

The lawsuit said Baldwin routinely worked 12-hour days — rather than eight-hour days — between the start of her employment in 2016 and 2021. That averages out to 60-hour work weeks, including 20 weekly hours of overtime pay.

Baldwin said she was instructed by supervisors to only clock in for eight hours each day and complete assigned tasks "whether clocked in or not."

'Fake outrage': Williamson County parents defend Black Student Union group

From earlier this year: Why Williamson County parents are suing school district, state education commissioner

"Baldwin repeatedly informed her superiors that she was expected to work off the clock to complete her assigned tasks, and no supervisor intervened to ensure that appropriate payment was made for off-the-clock work," the lawsuit says. "Administrative officials of the Williamson County Board of Education knew or should have known that Baldwin was performing work that conferred a benefit on it during time for which she was not compensated."

The lawsuit did not name individual supervisors or give a specific amount of unpaid hours worked.

The district declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying it does not comment on pending litigation. Attorneys in the case are set to meet in a case management conference on Nov. 14.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County Schools employee sues district for overtime pay after 60-hour work weeks