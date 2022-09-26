Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
Wave 3
Spectrum awards more than $120,000 to Louisville area nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spectrum and Louisville community leaders celebrated more than $120,000 awarded to multiple Louisville area nonprofits. According to the release, over a two-day span Spectrum recognized and awards grants to five non-profits in the area for various initiatives. Spectrum contributed a total of $121,000 to organizations through...
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
5 Louisville nonprofits will receive millions for supportive housing
The funding will come from an $80 million block of federal COVID-19 relief city officials set aside for housing services last year.
Wave 3
LG&E boosts support for winter heating assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months. While natural gas prices are expected to rise compared to last year, the company said it would increase its matching fund for the Community Winterhelp program. Community...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
Wave 3
UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Denny Crum Hall is located on Floyd Street across from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, and is set to house a mix of student-athletes and non-student athletes in its 128-bed residence.
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
Wave 3
Yarmuth presents $330,000 to help West Louisville kitchen incubator expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presented $330,000 in funding for a West Louisville kitchen incubator. Chef Space, a food business accelerator in the Russell neighborhood, is expanding and providing additional space and equipment for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. The congressman received the federal dollars through the House Appropriations...
Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant
Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.
Wave 3
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Botanical Garden officially started construction on its new Japanese Garden on Thursday. The two-acre garden will be off River Road and Frankfort Avenue, and the site of a former landfill. It will have several authentic Japanese features, including a water features, streams, and a Bonsai garden.
Inside Indiana Business
Med tech startup expanding in New Albany
A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
Wave 3
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. The yearly convention, called “Courage to Change: Creating New Opportunities,” is bringing in experts in the field from all over the country.
Wave 3
KSP trooper application deadline approaching
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking applicants wanting to become a sworn trooper serving the commonwealth. Applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103 are being accepted until Oct. 28. KSP offers a starting pay of $61,500 annually for...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Wave 3
American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief. The organization is now seeking donations to help continue relief efforts. The Kentucky region has already sent a handful of volunteers and emergency response...
