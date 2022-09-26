ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Spectrum awards more than $120,000 to Louisville area nonprofits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spectrum and Louisville community leaders celebrated more than $120,000 awarded to multiple Louisville area nonprofits. According to the release, over a two-day span Spectrum recognized and awards grants to five non-profits in the area for various initiatives. Spectrum contributed a total of $121,000 to organizations through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

LG&E boosts support for winter heating assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months. While natural gas prices are expected to rise compared to last year, the company said it would increase its matching fund for the Community Winterhelp program. Community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Greg Fischer
Wave 3

UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Denny Crum Hall is located on Floyd Street across from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, and is set to house a mix of student-athletes and non-student athletes in its 128-bed residence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Yarmuth presents $330,000 to help West Louisville kitchen incubator expand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presented $330,000 in funding for a West Louisville kitchen incubator. Chef Space, a food business accelerator in the Russell neighborhood, is expanding and providing additional space and equipment for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. The congressman received the federal dollars through the House Appropriations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on Japanese Garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Botanical Garden officially started construction on its new Japanese Garden on Thursday. The two-acre garden will be off River Road and Frankfort Avenue, and the site of a former landfill. It will have several authentic Japanese features, including a water features, streams, and a Bonsai garden.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Med tech startup expanding in New Albany

A medical technology company in New Albany is growing. RxLightning, which has developed a software platform to streamline the specialty medication enrollment process, says it will expand its headquarters in the city’s downtown and create up to 175 jobs over the next several years. RxLightning is investing more than...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP trooper application deadline approaching

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking applicants wanting to become a sworn trooper serving the commonwealth. Applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103 are being accepted until Oct. 28. KSP offers a starting pay of $61,500 annually for...
FRANKFORT, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

American Red Cross volunteers, employees head to Florida for hurricane relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and employees, including in the Kentucky chapter, have headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief. The organization is now seeking donations to help continue relief efforts. The Kentucky region has already sent a handful of volunteers and emergency response...
LOUISVILLE, KY

