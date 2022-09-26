ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
STAMFORD, CT
Hamden, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck police: Thieves hit three businesses in one week

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of burglaries in Naugatuck this week. According to police, on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m. Vape Rite at 423 N Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect remained […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 30, including a very wet start to the weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
Eyewitness News

Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

