Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO