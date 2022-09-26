Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Documents "Brave" Daughter Powerful Queen Getting Her Cast Off
Nick Cannon's daughter is living up to her name. The Wild 'n Out host was side-by-side with his 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen as she got her pink cast cut off. In a video posted on Instagram, Nick carefully holds his daughter's leg while watching the medical professional saw off her cast.
Simu Liu Responds to Haters Of His Celebrity Jeopardy! Performance
Simu Liu doesn't have time for his Jeopardy! critics. The Marvel actor issued a pointed response to viewers who gave him unsolicited advice after having advanced to the semifinals of the celebrity edition of the popular trivia show the day before. "To all the people trying to 'give me tips'...
See Camila Cabello Mistake a The Voice Contestant for Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Watch: Camila Cabello Mistakes Voice Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes. Camila Cabello has a soft spot for this The Voice contestant. On the Sept. 27 episode of the hit NBC singing competition show, the Fifth Harmony alum was shocked after hearing contestant Tanner Howe's vocal abilities during the blind auditions. Why? Because he sounded just like her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes while belting out his hit "Mercy."
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain's 1999 Dress for ACM Honors. Shania Twain will remember this dinner with Oprah Winfrey forever and for always—but not for the reason you think. The "Party For Two" singer recently recalled a dinner with the talk show host that she'll never forget, revealing...
Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose
Watch: Miley Cyrus' Mom Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus for 3rd Time. Someone may have just stolen Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart." The 61-year-old and his rumored girlfriend Firerose sparked engagement rumors when she flashed a giant piece of bling on that finger. In an Instagram post...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Kim Kardashian Says She Hasn't "Gone Gray Yet" After Revealing It Takes 8 Hours to Stay Blonde
Watch: Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…. Kim Kardashian isn't hair for the grays. The Kardashians star is known for turning heads with her risk-taking fashion and fierce beauty transformations. But despite Kim's style evolution over the years, she revealed that one thing has remained the same: She hasn't spotted any gray hairs.
There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look
Watch: 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen. Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
New Barney the Dinosaur Docuseries Reveals the Shocking Dark Side of the '90s Kids' Show
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star. One of the world's most beloved children's characters turned into a target for hate. Such is the dark story of everyone's favorite talking dinosaur, Barney. And that story will be explored in Peacock's two-part docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me, which premieres Oct. 12.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Rapper Coolio After Death at 59
Hip hop legends are paying tribute to one of their own. Grammy Award-winning artist Coolio died Sept. 28 at age 59, his manager confirmed to NBC News. According to manager Jarez Posey, Coolio was in the bathroom at his friend's house in Los Angeles at the time and seemed to suffer a heart attack. However, no official cause of death has been shared.
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Don’t Close Bathroom Doors at Home With Kids
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. If you want an inside look at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's home life, the door is wide open—literally. Mila revealed that in her household, there are no closed doors no matter the room. "That includes the bathroom," she...
Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Marries Genevieve Davis
Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. What is … an award-winning wedding announcement?. Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider shared on social media that she tied the knot with Genevieve Davis on May 9 in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder in Oakland, Calif. Though the couple are planning a traditional wedding and reception for next summer, they couldn't help saying "I Do" to each other even sooner.
Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is. The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.
Bette Midler Officially Sets the Record Straight on That Hocus Pocus Quote Debate
Watch: Bette Midler Clears Up Hocus Pocus Lyric CONFUSION. Bubble, bubble, we're in trouble—because it turns out we haven't been incorrectly quoting Hocus Pocus this entire time. At Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson in the beloved classic, put rumors of a misquote...
Amal Clooney Wears Fierce Zebra-Print Look to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With George Clooney
Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Get ready to go wild over Amal Clooney's latest date night look. While stepping out in New York City with George Clooney to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, Amal turned heads in a chic black turtleneck that she paired with a pleated zebra-print mini skirt.
Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies. It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV. The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
Nikita Dragun Reveals Why She Really Took a Pause From YouTube
Watch: Nikita Dragun HOOKED UP With Her School BULLY. Nikita Dragun may be one of YouTube's biggest stars, but even she needs to take a break sometimes. The beauty influencer, businesswoman and model has been on a hiatus from the platform for over a year, posting her most recent makeup tutorial in June 2021. She broke down the real reason behind her absence on E! News' digital series DRIVE!.
Six Seasons and a Movie: Finally, A Community Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast
Watch: Joel McHale Explains the Future of "Community" This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a Community film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.
